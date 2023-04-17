Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Supergroup Hellings Drops New Single "A Fool In Love"

"A Fool In Love" drops following their debut power ballad single that was recently released titled "Kill Me To Keep Loving You" .

Apr. 17, 2023  

Hellings, the all-star supergroup featuring Brett Hellings; Richard Fortus (Guns N' Roses), Tommy Henriksen (Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires, Warlock, Lady Gaga, Meat Loaf), Buck Johnson (Aerosmith, Hollywood Vampires), Billy Sheehan (David Lee Roth, Mr. Big, Steve Vai), and Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp, John Fogerty, Smashing Pumpkins), releases their second single, "A Fool In Love." Check out the music video for "A Fool In Love" below.

"We're really excited to have fans hear our amped up version of Frankie Miller's 1970s hit, 'A Fool In Love,'" says Brett Hellings. "We chose this song because of its soulful feel in hopes of getting the audience movin' and groovin'."

The band formed after Alice Cooper's road manager, David Davidian, listened in on Cooper's national radio show, "Nights with Alice Cooper," as he introduced his audience to Brett Hellings' music as a solo artist. It was just a 45 second mention on a syndicated radio show, but for veteran indie rocker Hellings, who has toughed it out over the years and made his mark in NYC, L.A., Nashville and Philly, it felt like a life-changing anointing from a revered rock god. Impressed with what he heard, Davidian introduced Hellings, the well-traveled singer-songwriter to record with a powerhouse ensemble of the industry's top session and touring musicians.

"A Fool In Love" was recorded during the band's El Paso, Texas sessions with Brett Hellings on lead vocals, Fortus on lead guitar, Henriksen on guitars and backing vocals; Johnson on keyboards, organ and backing vocals; Sheehan on bass and backing vocals; and Aronoff on drums and percussion. The track was mixed by Tim Palmer, who has worked his sonic magic for Pearl Jam, U2, Robert Plant and David Bowie, among others; and mastered by Grammy award winning Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, Prince, Jeff Buckley, Muse).

Says Henriksen about Brett Hellings, "This kid's a rockstar man, and rockstars are few and far. He's got something and I can't wait for people to hear it and I can't wait for him to get on stage and sing these songs."

Arnoff continues, "When I first met Brett, he came to my studio and I immediately liked him because he looks you right in the eye, he connects with you, he's very transparent, he's right there and he has an incredible loving heart. I just knew it was going to be amazing."

Adds Johnson, "Surpassed all of my expectations."

Stay tuned for forthcoming songs and a full-length album written by Hellings, Johnson, Henriksen and Fortus, to be announced.

For more information about Hellings please visit: https://hellings.band/.



