Video: Stephen Sanchez Performs Hit Track 'High' On LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Following the release of his highly anticipated debut album Angel Face, breakout singer/songwriter Stephen Sanchez stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers last night for a swoon-worthy performance of his hit song “High.”

Released in September 2023 via Mercury Records/Republic Records, Angel Face received widespread acclaim from Associated Press, WWD, People, Billboard, and more. “High” has quickly become a fan favorite since the album's release, amassing nearly 10M global streams and peaking in the top 15 on the Spotify Daily Viral Songs chart.

Stephen is currently in the midst of a nationwide tour, where fans can experience Angel Face live. Tickets are available HERE - remaining tour dates below.

2023 TOUR DATES:

December 6th - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

December 7th - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club*

December 8th - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club*

December 9th - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre*

December 11th - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando*

December 12th - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

December 13th - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum*

December 15th - New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theater

December 16th - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern*

December 17th - Charlotte, NC - The Underground*

December 18th - Richmond, VA - The National*

*Sold Out

ABOUT STEPHEN SANCHEZ:

Singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez has materialized at the forefront of popular culture with a sound that's as timeless as it is necessary for the times. It's easy to sway into the embrace of his breezy baritone stylings, warm guitar sounds, and untouchable charisma. His music is also an eternal bright spot illuminated by a belief that the kind of romance and love we used to see on the silver screen is still possible.

At just 20-years-old, the singer, songwriter, and guitarist has already enchanted audiences everywhere. His breakout single “Until I Found You” went Double Platinum, vaulted into the Top 25 of the Billboard Hot 100, and generated over 2 billion streams powered by the original, piano version, and duet with Gold-Certified pop singer and songwriter Em Beihold. He delivered much talked-about performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Meanwhile, he also sold out his first-ever headline tour and earned acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Vogue, Consequence, Grammy.com, and more. He even duetted “Until I Found You” with Sir Elton John during his last show ever headlining Glastonbury. Now, he spins a story unlike anything you've ever heard on his 2023 full-length debut, Angel Face [Mercury Records/Republic Records].

The record tells the tale of “The Troubadour Sanchez,” a fictional musician who blew up in 1958 with “Until I Found You,” lit up popular culture, and fell in love with Evangeline in 1964. However, his long lost debut has been unearthed 59 years later in the form of Angel Face, out now.