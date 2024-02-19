Video: Solar Eyes Release '(At Least) Paranoia Loves You' Video

With their eagerly anticipated debut album finally out there - SOLAR EYES - have released a new video for one of its most incendiary highlights: “(At Least) Paranoia Loves You”.

The cosmic creation of Glenn Smyth and Sebastian Maynard Francis, ‘Solar Eyes' finds the duo delivering a suite of technicoloured tunes that stretch across acid-dipped sonic landscapes and blissed-out melodies.

Recalling trippy trailblazers from Primal Scream to the Chemical Brothers, Spacemen 3 to Spector-ish productions; these 12 psych-dappled songs will stimulate the senses and envelop you in their pop-preened charms. Listen to it in full now: https://orcd.co/solareyes

Placing the spotlight on one of its prize excerpts, the band have released a brand new video for featured highlight “(At Least) Paranoia Loves You”. A track that finds the Birmingham duo washing down bitter pills with psychedelic-soused tonics, Glenn explains:

““(At Least) Paranoia Loves You” is a song about someone from my past – who I didn't particularly like. But had to endure for YEARS. But I don't hold grudges haha. A bit of a punk feel too.”

Placing Glenn's sneering vocal amidst a maelstrom of Krautrock beats, ‘Mary Chain fuzz, and Kasabian-esque fire, the epic “(At Least) Paranoia Loves You” can soon be found at the epicentre of Solar Eyes' imminent s/t debut album. The new track will sit on ‘Solar Eyes' alongside the previously released singles “Let's Run Away” and “Top of the World”.

“(At Least) Paranoia Loves You” arrives hand-in-hand with a brand new official video, which brings vivid new energy to sepia-tinted footage from yesteryear. The new video was created by the Solar Eyes bassist Emily Doyle, who also created the video for previous single “Let's Run Away”).

Elsewhere on the record, the duo reach into topics as far-flung as metaphorical prisons, to unsavoury past acquaintances, the thrill of new-found love, to famous last words; highlights include “Deep Trip”, “Dreaming of the Moon”, and “Acid Test (The Walls are Closing In On Me)”. Produced by Tom Ford alongside Solar Eyes, the album was mastered by Streaky, with additional mixing and mastering by Jeff Knowler.