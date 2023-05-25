Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'

Earlier this month, genre-bending DJ / producer duo Snakehips delivered their debut album “never worry” with a slew of collaborators including Tinashe, Lucky Daye, BIA and more. Following the success of the album across the globe, the duo have now released the official music video for “Sometimes” with Daya & EARTHGANG. 

Snakehips conjure up a distinct retro flavor with grainy, glitchy aesthetics in the “Sometimes” video. The visuals make their forward-thinking dance pop comfortably familiar as Daya and EARTHGANG circle through the video like old friends contrasted against kaleidoscopic landscapes.

Around the album's release, Snakehips have received international recognition from the likes of Rolling Stone, V Mag, Paper Magazine, Billboard, Stereogum, Dancing Astronaut, DJ Mag, and more- with “Sometimes” amassing over two-million streams in just 2 weeks.

Since 2010, Snakehips have established themselves as major industry heavyweights with over 2 billion catalog streams and dozens of platinum & gold records from across the globe. During the span of their production career, the pair have collaborated with pop and dance music stars alike including Chance The Rapper, Zayn, MØ, H.E.R., Anderson Paak, Joey Badass, and Troyboi- alongside having delivered official remixes for Taylor Swift, Khalid & Normani, Sam Smith, The Weeknd, Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and more.

Their past headlining tour schedules have consisted of Coachella (2023, 2018, 2016), Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, Sonar, Bonnaroo, London's KOKO & Brixton Electric, Hollywood Palladium, and 5 sold out North American tours. 

Watch the new music video here:



