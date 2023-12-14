Video: Sleater-Kinney Perform 'Say It Like You Mean It' With Fred Armisen On JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

The song is the latest single from the band's anticipated new album, Little Rope, out January 19th via Loma Vista. 

By: Dec. 14, 2023

Last night Sleater-Kinney performed “Say It Like You Mean It,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The exposed nerve ending of a song was brought to life in the show's studio, accompanied by special guest tambourinist Fred Armisen. The song is the latest single from the band's anticipated new album, Little Rope, out January 19th via Loma Vista. 

“Say It Like You Mean It” was released last month with a video directed by Carrie Brownstein starring Succession's J. Smith-Cameron. The track received praise from outlets like Billboard, who called it “thrilling” and “heartbreaking” and Paste Magazine who called it “pure rock bliss.” It followed the release of lead single “Hell,” which the saying it The New York Times “breaks wide open with anguish and inconsolable fury, as tolling, elegiac verses erupt into bitter power-chorded choruses. Corin Tucker unleashes her scream on the word ‘why.'” 

Recorded at Flora Recording and Playback in Portland, Oregon with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton, Little Rope is one of the most honest and soul-baring albums by one of modern rock's most vital bands. 

The band is set to hit the road in 2024 in support of Little Rope, beginning on Feb 28th in San Diego and including multiple nights in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Beforehand, the group will perform at Pitchfork Festival London on Nov. 10 and Corona Capital in Mexico City on Nov. 19.  All dates below. Visit sleater-kinney.com for more information.

To call Little Rope flawless feels like an insult to its intent – it careens headfirst into flaw and brokenness – a meditation on what living in a world of perpetual crisis has done to us, and what we do to the world in return. On the surface, the album's 10 songs veer from spare to anthemic, catchy to deliberately hard-turning.

But beneath that are perhaps the most complex and subtle arrangements of any Sleater-Kinney record, and a lyrical and emotional compass pointed firmly in the direction of something both liberating and terrifying: the sense that the only way to gain control is to let it go.

In the autumn of 2022, Carrie Brownstein received a call from Corin Tucker, who herself had just received a call from the American embassy in Italy. Years earlier, Brownstein listed Tucker as her emergency contact on a passport form, and while she had since changed her phone number, Tucker had not. The embassy staff were desperately trying to reach Brownstein. When they finally did, they told her what happened: While vacationing in Italy, Brownstein's mother and stepfather had been in a car accident. Both were killed.

Although some of the album had already been written, aspects of each song—a guitar solo, the singing style, the sonic approach—were pulled into a changed emotional landscape. As Brownstein and Tucker moved through the early aftermath of the tragedy, elements of what was to become the emotional backbone of Little Rope began to form – how we navigate grief, who we navigate it with, and the ways it transforms us.

Sleater-Kinney Tour Dates:

2023

12/14/2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever *SOLD OUT*

2024

02/28/2024 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

02/29/2024 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/01/2024 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

03/02/2024 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

03/04/2024 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

03/05/2024 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

03/06/2024 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

03/08/2024 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

03/09/2024 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03/11/2024 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

03/12/2024 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/13/2024 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/14/2024 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/16/2024 - New York, NY @ Racket *SOLD OUT*

03/17/2024 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *SOLD OUT*

03/18/2024 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *SOLD OUT*

03/20/2024 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

03/21/2024 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/22/2024 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/23/2024 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/25/2024 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

03/26/2024 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

03/28/2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/29/2024 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

03/30/2024 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

03/31/2024 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/02/2024 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/03/2024 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/04/2024 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

04/05/2024 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *SOLD OUT*

﻿Photo Credit: ABC/Randy Holme



