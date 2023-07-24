Video: Silent Skies Release Video for 'Construct'

The track is cut from their dream-like third studio album, Dormant, out September 1, 2023 via Napalm Records.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

SILENT SKIES, the cinematic project of EVERGREY’s Tom S. Englund and acclaimed US-based pianist/composer Vikram Shankar (Redemption, Lux Terminus), have just released the first official video, “Construct”, cut from their dream-like third studio album, Dormant, out September 1, 2023 via Napalm Records.

The album’s shimmering opening track “Construct” calls for the listener to join the two musicians on a soulful journey, characterized by expansive atmospheres, iridescent textures, and contemplative lyrical introspection. From the very first note, listeners will get caught by the distinctive voice of Tom S. Englund, glimmering in yearning nuances and emotions spanning the gamut from despair to hope.

Bonded with the instrumental majesty of Vikram Shankar, this is a maelstrom in which one will relish getting lost. SILENT SKIES present “Construct” together with an artistic and stately film, directed by American director Paul Moore and filmed by Moore and Patric Ullaeus, that beautifully and sincerely portrays that which really matters - just as SILENT SKIES does with their music.

SILENT SKIES add:
“We are thrilled to present ‘Construct’, the first offering from our new album Dormant. ‘Construct’ is an encapsulation of the ethos that informed the creative process for this new record. Musically it explores textures and soundscapes that are new additions to our sonic universe, but the reflective melancholy that defines what we do is still very much present. The conceptual theme for Dormant has been ‘conversations with life, about life,’ and in ‘Construct’, you will hear the first part of this conversation. We hope it provokes conversations within yourselves in turn.” 

Watch the official video for “Construct” NOW:

Continuing on the atmospheric path of Scandinavian melancholy charted on their previous full-lengths, Nectar (2022) and Satellites (2020), the new album Dormant features stunning piano melodies, atmospheric keyboards, lush and expansive soundscapes, and hauntingly beautiful and intense vocals.



