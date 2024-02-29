Video: Sherwin Gardner Releases 'Find Me Here (Blessings Find Me)' Music Video

Caribbean sensation Sherwin Gardner has released the highly anticipated music video for his uplifting single, "Find Me Here (Blessings Find Me)."

Directed by the talented Kyle Ferguson and shot against the breathtaking backdrop of Nassau, Bahamas, the video takes viewers on a vibrant journey through Sherwin's past and present. The music video release follows its success on the charts, peaking at #18 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, and #1 on the Instagram Reels chart.

People across the globe have utilized the track as the backdrop of introspective and feel-good videos. Since the initial tease, the song has topped 550 million views on TikTok. The original TikTok stands at 10 million views. There have been over 1.2 million user creations, while global music streams approach 3 million.

The narrative unfolds as a young Sherwin strolls through scenic locations in Nassau, dreaming about his future. The video seamlessly weaves between poignant moments of a young Sherwin and the artist performing the song in various studios and outdoor settings. The crescendo builds as the video culminates in a spectacular stage performance, featuring adult Sherwin in front of a massive audience, with carnival-like celebrations amplifying the energy.

Director Kyle Ferguson, of Jiggy Productions, shares his experience working with Sherwin: "Working with Sherwin was an absolute pleasure. Sherwin is a talented artist who is committed, hardworking, and inspiring. It was a joy to help him bring his vision to life. Every step of the way, he provided insight and vision into the story he wanted to tell. We can't wait to continue to work with him and his team in the future!"

Sherwin Gardner expresses his gratitude for the collaboration with Jiggy Productions: "Working with Jiggy Productions was an absolute joy. Their professionalism and ease of collaboration made bringing our vision to life a seamless experience. Witness the inspiring journey of a young Caribbean boy transforming into a beacon of hope, beautifully captured by our dedicated video team."

The reception to the single has been outpouring and trending upwards. Fans have been inspired by the track's motivational lyrics to post their 2024 manifestations. Stars like R&B legend Alicia Keys, and rapper Eve, have utilized the song to mark momentous occasions - such as Keys' recent 2024 Grammy win.

The track hit all digital music platforms worldwide on January 19th via Gardner's Flow Masters Records joint venture deal with Tyscot Records which is distributed by GoDigiPath/ADA Worldwide (ADA Worldwide, a Warner Music Group company). Further, the song's ASCAP publishers are administered by Tyscot Publishing c/o Warner Chappell Music.

About Sherwin Gardner:﻿

Sherwin Gardner, a renowned inspirational recording artist from the Caribbean, has garnered acclaim with numerous Marlin Awards, the region's esteemed gospel music accolade. With over a dozen albums to his credit, Gardner's 30-year career has been marked by pioneering a distinctive fusion of Reggae, Dancehall, and Soca genres with spiritual themes.

Best known for hits like "I Worship You," "Leaning (Lion of Zion)," and "He Died For Me (Hamalhamadla)," he dominated the Caribbean gospel charts for 21 weeks. Originating from Trinidad & Tobago, Gardner began his professional singing journey at the age of 5 and recorded his debut album, "Power in the Name," at 16.

Despite initial criticism from purists for blending secular genres with Gospel lyrics, Gardner's music gradually gained popularity. Rejecting offers from mainstream labels at 19, he remained committed to his spiritual message. Gardner's impact extended beyond the Caribbean, collaborating with artists like CeCe Winans and making waves in the USA with the Billboard-charting "Because of You" in 2018.

In 2003, he founded his own label, Flow Masters, reflecting his belief in the divine flow of music. Gardner's diverse collaborations and musical influences have led him to describe his sound as a blend of Bob Marley's Caribbean essence, John Legend's soulful depth, and Kirk Franklin's gospel fervor.