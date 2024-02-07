Video: Shane Smith & The Saints Release Video For New Track 'It's Been A While'

Their new album is out on March 1st via Thirty Tigers/Geronimo West Records.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

Shane Smith & The Saints have released “It's Been A While,” the latest single off their forthcoming album Norther, which is out on March 1st via Thirty Tigers/Geronimo West Records.

Norther is the Austin-based group's first album in five years and showcases the full spectrum of their style that seamlessly blends elements of country, Americana, Southern rock, folk, and a little honky-tonk with soaring four-part harmonies and Smith's striking baritone vocals.

The powerful “It's Been A While” exudes an aching sense of longing to be grounded and surrounded by loved ones. “I'd started this song years and years ago, during a very low point of touring,” says Smith. “There were many moments of desperation to be back home, without having the means or money to get there. The lyrics here are derived straight from that time but can oftentimes still hit home for us now.”

Smith's haunting vocals are absolutely captivating as The Saints deliver an equal level of passion with a stirring performance that leads to a thunderous crescendo. The new video for “It's Been A While” features a personal collection of clips shot from the road via Smith's phone. View HERE.

The band is currently on tour ahead of the release of Norther. See a list of tour dates below. In 2023, the band sold out Red Rocks Amphitheatre in one day and Nashville's Ryman Auditorium well in advance, both marking the first time they headlined the legendary venues. Other sell-outs last year include Chicago's Thalia Hall, Washington, DC's 9:30 Club, Toronto's Horseshoe Tavern, Cleveland's Beachland Ballroom, Asheville's Orange Peel, Atlanta's Variety Playhouse, and many more.

With three independent albums under their belt and a constant tour schedule, Shane Smith & The Saints built their career with bricks and mortar. They abide by a blue-collar work ethic, maintain a high level of integrity, deliver a fiery live performance, and make lasting connections with a fanbase that is rapidly expanding.

Shane Smith & The Saints is Shane Smith (acoustic guitar/lead vocals), Bennett Brown (fiddle), Dustin Schaefer (lead guitar), Chase Satterwhite (bass), and Zach Stover (drums).

Upcoming Shane Smith & The Saints Tour Dates

Feb. 10 – Kearney, NE – Red Dirt On The River
Feb. 15 – San Antonio, TX – San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
Feb. 17 – Bossier City, LA – Bulls, Bands, and Barrels
Feb. 24 – Lake Charles, LA – Golden Nugget
Mar. 1 – Tempe, AZ – Extra Innings Festival
Mar. 8 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater
Mar. 24 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns
Mar. 26 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry
Mar. 30 – Abilene, TX – Outlaws & Legends
Apr. 5-6 – New Orleans, LA – Hogs for the Cause
Apr. 7 – Eagle Pass, TX – 57 South Music Fest
Apr. 13  – Fort Worth, TX  – Syndicate Smokedown
Apr. 14 – Gonzales, TX – Cattle Country Festival
Apr. 26 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach
May 2-4 – Stillwater, OK – Calf Fry
May 7 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 14 – Copenhagen, DK – DR Koncerthuset Studie 2
May 16 – Utrecht, NL – Cloud Nine
May 17 – London, UK – Highways 2024
May 18 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla
May 19 – Glasgow, SCT – Oran Mor
May 30 - June 2 – Panama City Beach, FL – Gulf Coast Jam
June 19 – Mack, CO – Country Jam
June 20 – Filer, ID – Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Festival
July 19 – Eau Claire, WI – Country Jam 2024
Aug. 10 – Sikeston, MO – Bootheel Rodeo
Aug. 16-17 – Helix, OR – Wheatstock Music Festival
Sept. 1 – Dillon, MT – Montana's Biggest Weekend
Sept. 19-22 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival
Oct. 18-20 – Sacramento, CA – Goldensky 2024



