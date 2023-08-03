Video: Saweetie Presents Intoxicating 'Shot O' Clock' Music Video

It's the second video from her new singles “Birthday” [feat. YG & Tyga] and “Shot O’ Clock.”

By: Aug. 03, 2023

Grammy®-nominated artist Saweetie unveils the music video for her latest irresistible anthem “Shot O’ Clock” today. It's the second video from her new singles “Birthday” [feat. YG & Tyga] and “Shot O’ Clock.” Listen via ICY/Warner Records.

In the head-turning visual, the toll of a grandfather clock rings out as Saweetie takes a dip in a giant cocktail. She dons a fit that would make any desert queen envious, complete with sultry and sensual choreography that reaches a climax when she dances with a giant white snake. The clip pops off as the perfect companion to this bold banger.

Right out of the gate, “Birthday” reeled in over 2.8 million cumulative streams and 1.4 million YouTube views on its music video. In addition to plugs from Stereogum, HYPEBAE, Complex, LA Weekly, and more. On “Shot O’ Clock” Rolling Stone wrote, “the rapper flips Suzanne Vega’s 1992 track ‘Tom’s Diner’ and reworks it into a nightclub anthem.”

Next up, Saweetie, YG, and TYGA will perform “Birthday” when they hit the road this fall for the “STR8 to the Klub Tour.” Spanning 13 West Coast cities in North America, the California rappers will also enlist Kamiyah, Wallie The Sensai, and DJ Vision as supporting acts. For more information and tickets visit here.

TOUR DATES:

Sept. 21 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Sept. 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Thomas & Mack Center

Sept. 27 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

Sept. 28 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena

Sept. 29 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

Oct. 4 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 5 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

Oct. 6 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

Oct. 7 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Oct. 10 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Oct. 12 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Oct. 14 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

Nov. 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

About Saweetie

No matter what Saweetie does, she makes an impact. She’s the rare superstar artist whose talents translate to virtually every arena, asserting herself as not only a multiplatinum rapper, but also as an accomplished actress, savvy businesswoman, and devout philanthropist.

Following her emergence in 2018, she shook the game with a procession of bangers such as the triple-platinum “My Type,” double-platinum “Best Friend” [feat. Doja Cat], platinum “Tap In” and “Icy Girl,” and gold “Back To The Streets” [feat. Jhené Aiko]. In addition to an audience of nearly 20 million followers across social media platforms and 5 billion-plus streams, her various accolades include honors at the MTV VMA, NCAAP Image Awards, BET Hip-Hop Awards, and MTV EMA in addition to two GRAMMY® Award nominations.

Reflective of her versatility, she has also notably collaborated with everyone from EGOT® winner John Legend and generational icon Gwen Stefani to Academy® Award winner H.E.R., Muni Long, Dua Lipa, and David Guetta, to name a few. Beyond television performances on Saturday Night Live  and Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, she has graced the covers of The New York Times Style Magazine, Teen Vogue, and Cosmopolitan.

Simultaneously, she captivated fans with her recurring role on the hit series Grown-ish and hosted both NETFLIX’s Sex: Unzipped and the MTV EMA. Meanwhile, her diverse brand partnerships have encompassed the likes of McDonald’s, MAC, Crocs, Quay, Revlon, Champion, and PrettyLittleThing.

She also personally founded and continues to run the nonprofit ICY Baby Foundation, which uplifts underserved students with financial literacy, entrepreneurship lessons, and technology training. In 2023, she rolls across the country on her biggest tour yet, the much-anticipated str8 To The Klub Tour with YG and Tyga. As always, Saweetie will undoubtedly continue to shift and shape the culture with more music. 



