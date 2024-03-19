Video: Sam Akpro Shares Video For Gut-Punching New Track 'Disposition'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sam Akpro returns with new single “Disposition”, a gut-punching groove for the late hours. Directed by Pedro Takahashi, watch the song's new video. After joining forces with tastemaking label ANTI- and the success of his BBC 6 Music A-List track “Death By Entertainment”, the new direction Peckham-born artist reflects the scale of his ambition.

Having performed at Pitchfork Festival Paris following a rapturous reception at Green Man Festival and Outbreak Festival where he shared a bill with Death Grips and Denzel Curry, Sam Akpro's shows have gained notoriety. Expect packed, shoulder-to-shoulder thrills, electrified by his livewire command of an audience and world-expanding band.

“Disposition”, co-produced with Shrink, is new kind of beast. He takes a more melodic turn fitted with mind-altering electronic flourishes, but those left-turns - the off-kilter grooves, jagged edges and sucker-punch rhythms that are so unmistakably Sam Akpro - are firmly in the driver's seat.

"Gurning into the sunrise - is it worth it?" is the explanation Akpro offers for this invocation of a night's tangled highs and the sobering comedown that awaits in the cold stares and cold air.

“Disposition” follows on from the impact of his subversive second EP Arrival, which drew from post-rock to jazz through to dub, reggae and no-wave found fans in The Line of Best Fit, DIY, So Young, NME, DMY, Clash, Notion and more, as well as catching the ears of BBC 6 Music's Mary Anne Hobbs and BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders. The new single is unequivocal proof that Sam Akpro, an artist rising, is now primed to deliver sounds at the peak of his powers.

EU TOUR DATES

March 23, 2024 - Bristol, UK - Ritual Union Festival @ SWX

May 18, 2024 - Amsterdam, NL - London Calling @ Paradiso

June 14, 2024 - Ipswich, UK - Brighten the Corners Festival

June 30, 2024 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Sounds @ Canons Marsh Amphitheatre

August 24, 2024 - London, UK - Rally Festival

Photo By Beth Boswell-Knight