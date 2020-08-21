Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video Roundup: John Legend, Billie Eilish, Prince Royce, and More Perform at the Democratic National Convention

Article Pixel

The 2020 Democratic National Convention has officially ended.

Aug. 21, 2020  

The 2020 Democratic National Convention has officially ended.

Over the event's four nights, artists including Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, Billie Eilish, Prince Royce, Maggie Rogers, John Legend and Common and The Chicks performed.

Check out all of the performances below!

Maggie Rogers

Prince Royce

Choir

The Chicks

Billie Eilish

John Legend and Common

Billy Porter

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Seth Concert with Stephanie J. Block Now Available On Demand!
  • Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, & Jeremy Jordan Will Join The Seth Concert Series
  • Over 50 Artists at the Mariinsky Theatre Fall Ill With COVID-19
  • Mariinsky Theater Announces Changes to Stars of the White Nights Festival