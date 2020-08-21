Video Roundup: John Legend, Billie Eilish, Prince Royce, and More Perform at the Democratic National Convention

The 2020 Democratic National Convention has officially ended.

Over the event's four nights, artists including Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, Billie Eilish, Prince Royce, Maggie Rogers, John Legend and Common and The Chicks performed.

Check out all of the performances below!

Maggie Rogers

Prince Royce

Choir

The Chicks

Billie Eilish

John Legend and Common

Billy Porter

