Video Roundup: John Legend, Billie Eilish, Prince Royce, and More Perform at the Democratic National Convention
The 2020 Democratic National Convention has officially ended.
Over the event's four nights, artists including Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, Billie Eilish, Prince Royce, Maggie Rogers, John Legend and Common and The Chicks performed.
Check out all of the performances below!
Maggie Rogers
Prince Royce
Choir
The Chicks
Billie Eilish
John Legend and Common
Billy Porter
