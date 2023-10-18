Video: Riot Forge Releases 'Magical Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story' Music Video

Riot Forge and Tequila Works released a magical music video to celebrate the upcoming release of Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story™, a story-driven adventure game starring beloved League of Legends champions Nunu and Willump.

The game will be available on Wednesday, November 1 at 9:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM GMT / 5:00 PM CET and Thursday, November 2 at 1:00 AM KST for Nintendo Switch™ as well as PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

The original song, titled “You and Me Makes Us,” is written and performed by Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter DEEGAN, and is co-published by Riot Games Music and The Hit House Global Publishing BMI. In the beautifully animated music video, viewers get a deeper look into Nunu and Willump’s unbreakable bond and the frozen wilds of the Freljord. The video also introduces Volibear for the first time. He will be featured in Song of Nunu alongside other renowned League champions.

“We are beyond thrilled to have collaborated with DEEGAN on ‘You And Me Makes Us,’” said Jonny Altepeter, Riot Games Music. “His artistry is truly captivating, and he has crafted a song that beautifully encapsulates the essence of Nunu and Willump’s heartwarming friendship. We can’t wait to see players’ reactions to their tight-knit and vibrant relationship as they explore the Freljord together.”

Developed by Tequila Works and published by Riot Forge, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story™ takes players on the ultimate road trip with best friends Nunu and Willump. Players will hike, climb, and sled their way across the Freljord, a frostbitten land full of harsh blizzards, ferocious wolves and enchantment. Gamers must use their wits to progress through the frozen landscape and uncover what secrets lie hidden beneath the ice.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story™ is now available for pre-order on all relevant digital storefronts for $29.99. Fans who purchase pre-orders will also receive a digital art book as a bonus gift.

Additionally, a physical Collector's Edition ($99.99) is available on merch.riotgames.com, which includes a Willump plush, Poro plush, Song of Nunu art book, four Freljord postcards, five collectible enamel pins, a collectible artwork print and a campfire pop-up diorama.



