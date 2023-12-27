Video: Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Premiere 180-Proof Lyric Video

'Tis the season to be jolly...and there's no better way to make the holidays lit than RICK MONROE & THE HITMEN's 180-proof single "Moonshine Man," a swampy anthem to the legendary bootleggers of Kentucky and eastern Tennessee.

The track's official lyric video, available today as an exclusive premiere through Center Stage Magazine, offers up a "taste" of the soon-to-be-released, high-octane SIX GUN SOUL album, due to be released this spring on the TLG/Virgin imprint.

Produced by award-winning, multi-platinum producer, Malcolm Springer (The Low-Down Drifters, Nappy Roots, Matchbox Twenty, Collective Souls, et al.), and mastered by Maor Appelbaum at Maor Appelbaum Mastering (Calif.), "Moonshine Man" captured over 30,000 streams since its release just over two weeks ago and is now a band and crowd favorite.

"The reaction to this song has been phenomenal," laughs Rick, who explains the song was written on the fly while the band was in the studio to complete the band's first full-length vinyl project, SIX GUN SOUL . "It's crazy how this song just fell together...almost mystically. Maybe it was just synergy or uninhibited creativity...I don't know, but it's like it was just meant to be on this album and now has a life of its own."

"Moonshine Man" is one of 11 tracks on Rick Monroe & The Hitmen's upcoming SIX GUN SOUL album. Other previously-released singles include "World's Gone Crazy," and "God's Ear," the later being hailed by both critics and musicians--from Robert K. Oermann (Music Row) to Shawn Drover (formerly of Megadeath).

ABOUT RICK MONROE:

World-class entertainer Rick Monroe brings his music and a magnetic presence wherever he goes. With a down-to-earth Country resonance, Monroe is no stranger to the stage: he's performed in 17 countries – and every U.S. state including Washington DC & Puerto Rico. The seven-time Jägermeister Country Brand Ambassador has toured with Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Aaron Lewis, Eli Young Band, Pat Green, and Randy Houser, as well as has opened for Country Music Legends like Charlie Daniels Band, Dwight Yoakam, Travis Tritt, Patty Loveless and more. He has entertained the USO, AFE, U.S. troops in Vietnam, and former Soviet President, Mikhail Gorbachev. His brother called him “Elvis Gump” because of all the amazing people and places his career has led him.

For those who aren't familiar with his music, Rick advises them to come to the show for a good time and to be ready for “just about anything.” “I love to play,” the singer notes. “And I want everyone to play along. I like to think of my shows as an interactive sport"--one that he will now play with the help of his permanent bandmates, Bobby Perkins (guitar), Alan Beeler (bass), and Jason Bohl (drums), also known as The Hitmen because "they kill it every single night!"

Rick Monroe & The Hitmen have garnered a solid legion of fans with hundreds of thousands of followers across their socials. The group recently notched over a million logged views on YouTube, and approximately 850,000 streams to date (without the benefit of appearing on any curated or editorial playlist).

Rick enjoys sponsorships and/or endorsements with NOS/Full Throttle energy drink, Number Juan Tequila, GHS Strings, SE electronics, Roper Western Wear, Shubb Capos, Speakeasy Original, Westone Audio & Fishman Audio. For more information, visit www.RickMonroe.com.