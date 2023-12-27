Video: Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Premiere 180-Proof Lyric Video

"Moonshine Man" is a swampy anthem to the legendary bootleggers of Kentucky and eastern Tennessee.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch Jennifer Hudson Perform 'O Holy Night' With DREAMGIRLS Pianist on THE JENNIFE Photo 1 Video: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'O Holy Night' With DREAMGIRLS Pianist
Listen To Richard Reed Parry's Original Score For THE IRON CLAW Photo 2 Listen To Richard Reed Parry's Original Score For THE IRON CLAW
A Guide to THE COLOR PURPLE Musical Songs: What Was Cut & Added For the New Movie Musical Photo 3 A Guide to THE COLOR PURPLE Musical Songs: What Was Cut & Added
Lil Dicky Announces 'Penith (The DAVE Soundtrack)' Photo 4 Lil Dicky Announces 'Penith (The DAVE Soundtrack)'

'Tis the season to be jolly...and there's no better way to make the holidays lit than RICK MONROE & THE HITMEN's 180-proof single "Moonshine Man," a swampy anthem to the legendary bootleggers of Kentucky and eastern Tennessee.

The track's official lyric video, available today as an exclusive premiere through Center Stage Magazine, offers up a "taste" of the soon-to-be-released, high-octane SIX GUN SOUL album, due to be released this spring on the TLG/Virgin imprint.

Produced by award-winning, multi-platinum producer, Malcolm Springer (The Low-Down Drifters, Nappy Roots, Matchbox Twenty, Collective Souls, et al.), and mastered by Maor Appelbaum at Maor Appelbaum Mastering (Calif.), "Moonshine Man" captured over 30,000 streams since its release just over two weeks ago and is now a band and crowd favorite.

"The reaction to this song has been phenomenal," laughs Rick, who explains the song was written on the fly while the band was in the studio to complete the band's first full-length vinyl project, SIX GUN SOUL . "It's crazy how this song just fell together...almost mystically. Maybe it was just synergy or uninhibited creativity...I don't know, but it's like it was just meant to be on this album and now has a life of its own."

"Moonshine Man" is one of 11 tracks on Rick Monroe & The Hitmen's upcoming SIX GUN SOUL album. Other previously-released singles include "World's Gone Crazy," and "God's Ear," the later being hailed by both critics and musicians--from Robert K. Oermann (Music Row) to Shawn Drover (formerly of Megadeath).

ABOUT RICK MONROE:

World-class entertainer Rick Monroe brings his music and a magnetic presence wherever he goes. With a down-to-earth Country resonance, Monroe is no stranger to the stage: he's performed in 17 countries – and every U.S. state including Washington DC & Puerto Rico. The seven-time Jägermeister Country Brand Ambassador has toured with Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Aaron Lewis, Eli Young Band, Pat Green, and Randy Houser, as well as has opened for Country Music Legends like Charlie Daniels Band, Dwight Yoakam, Travis Tritt, Patty Loveless and more. He has entertained the USO, AFE, U.S. troops in Vietnam, and former Soviet President, Mikhail Gorbachev. His brother called him “Elvis Gump” because of all the amazing people and places his career has led him.

For those who aren't familiar with his music, Rick advises them to come to the show for a good time and to be ready for “just about anything.” “I love to play,” the singer notes. “And I want everyone to play along. I like to think of my shows as an interactive sport"--one that he will now play with the help of his permanent bandmates, Bobby Perkins (guitar), Alan Beeler (bass), and Jason Bohl (drums), also known as The Hitmen because "they kill it every single night!"

Rick Monroe & The Hitmen have garnered a solid legion of fans with hundreds of thousands of followers across their socials. The group recently notched over a million logged views on YouTube, and approximately 850,000 streams to date (without the benefit of appearing on any curated or editorial playlist).

Rick enjoys sponsorships and/or endorsements with NOS/Full Throttle energy drink, Number Juan Tequila, GHS Strings, SE electronics, Roper Western Wear, Shubb Capos, Speakeasy Original, Westone Audio & Fishman Audio. For more information, visit www.RickMonroe.com.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Ariana Grande Confirms Her New Album is Coming in 2024 Photo
Ariana Grande Confirms Her New Album is Coming in 2024

Ariana Grande's new album will be released in 2024. Grande also shared a post with producer Ilya Salmanzadeh, who she previously worked with on 'Santa Tell Me' and her albums 'My Everything,' 'Sweetener,' 'Dangerous Woman,' and 'Thank U, Next.'

2
The Pete McGuinness Jazz Orchestra to Play Birdland in February Photo
The Pete McGuinness Jazz Orchestra to Play Birdland in February

Collectively, both Pete and his long-time bandmates have performed with some of the world's most famous big bands, including those led by Maria Schneider, Woody Herman, Buddy Rich, Jimmy Heath, John Fedchock, Lionel Hampton, Mike Holober, and others through the years.

3
Cher Returns to the Billboard Hot 100 After 21 Years Photo
Cher Returns to the Billboard Hot 100 After 21 Years

“DJ Play a Christmas Song” came in at No. 94 with the recent flurry of Christmas music topping the charts. The song is from Cher's acclaimed Christmas album, released earlier this year. In case fans want to 'Turn Back Time,' this is the first entry that the mega-star has had on the chart since 'Song For The Lonely' in 2002.

4
Lil Nas X Teases New Music For 2024 Photo
Lil Nas X Teases New Music For 2024

Lil Nas X may be gearing up for the release of new music in 2024. Savenasx.com has surfaced, with a clock detailing that amount of time since Nas released his 2021 album, 'MONTERO.' The website parodies the negative attention that the artist received when his 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' single was released.

More Hot Stories For You

The Pete McGuinness Jazz Orchestra to Play Birdland in FebruaryThe Pete McGuinness Jazz Orchestra to Play Birdland in February
14-Year-Old Guitarist Nikhil Bagga To Perform U.S. National Anthem At NHL's Winter Classic14-Year-Old Guitarist Nikhil Bagga To Perform U.S. National Anthem At NHL's Winter Classic
J-Pop Superstars YOASOBI Unveil New Song 'HEART BEAT' For Annual Japanese Television ProgramJ-Pop Superstars YOASOBI Unveil New Song 'HEART BEAT' For Annual Japanese Television Program
German Artist LaRegina Returns With 'In Charge'German Artist LaRegina Returns With 'In Charge'

Videos

Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
CHICAGO