Video: Rett Madison Performs 'Flea Market' on Seth Meyers; New Album 'One for Jackie' Out Now

Los Angeles-based vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rett Madison performed “Flea Market” on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” last night.

“Flea Market” is taken from One for Jackie, Madison’s sophomore album out now to critical acclaim via Warner Records/War Buddha Records. The album also features a collaboration with Iron & Wine and singles “One for Jackie, One for Crystal,” “Skydiving” and “Fortune Teller”— which inspired Madison’s Fortune Teller Arcana Tarot Card website.

To celebrate the new music, Madison headlined Mercury Lounge in New York City last night and will headline The Basement in Nashville tomorrow, followed by a run of dates supporting Bailen in March—see more details below and get tickets Click Here. She recently wrapped a run of dates with Grace Potter, The Head And The Heart, Andy Grammer, Fitz & The Tantrums and Medium Build and played her first headline show in London. She was also recently spotlighted in a Mixtape Moments segment on “CBS Mornings.”

One for Jackie is a tribute to Madison’s mom, who struggled with depression, PTSD and alcoholism for Madison’s whole life before she passed by suicide in 2019, leaving her only child with the harrowing responsibility to try and better understand her mother while she mourned her. “Writing this album, I was moving through grief,” Madison says. “It was part of my healing process.”

Recorded in Tornillo, Texas at the storied Sonic Ranch and produced by the Grammy Award-winning Tyler Chester (Madison Cunningham, Sara Bareilles, Watkins Family Hour), One for Jackie simultaneously borrows from legendary storytellers of the past like Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen while cementing itself as an American classic for fans of Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Olsen and Brandi Carlile.

Between Madison’s gutting lyrics, her singular voice and her exacting creative vision, One for Jackie immerses the listener in Madison’s grief, relying on memory and raw emotion to paint a lasting picture of Jackie. Rather than flattening and sanctifying her mother in the wake of her death, Madison portrays Jackie in all her glory and complexity. The result is an album that brings Jackie to life.

Additionally, Madison shared a new version of “Pin-Up Daddy” in June, featuring acclaimed vocalist and songwriter Katie Pruitt, in celebration of Pride month. The original version of “Pin-Up Daddy” is taken from Madison’s debut album of the same name, produced by Theo Katzman (Kesha, Carly Rae Jepsen, Vulfpeck) and released independently in 2021 to critical acclaim.

Originally from West Virginia, Rett Madison is a queer singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Los Angeles. She has been featured in publications such as Billboard, American Songwriter and Rolling Stone, where her music was described as “simultaneously brazen and vulnerable,” giving her a place “in the new school of acclaim-worthy troubadours.”

She has sung backing vocals for artists such as Lorde and Kate Nash and opened for artists including Melissa Etheridge, Sheryl Crow, Elle King and more. Having independently released a handful of singles ahead of her 2021 debut album, Pin-Up Daddy, she’s worked with some of the most talented players today, including Theo Katzman, Brian Jones, Lee Pardini and Joe Dart.

RETT MADISON LIVE

November 10—Nashville, TN—The Basement

March 15—Boulder, CO—Fox Theater*

March 16—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater*

March 19—Santa Fe, NM—Meow Wolf*

March 21—Dallas, TX—Deep Ellum Art Co*

March 22—Austin, TX—Antone's*

March 23—Houston, TX—The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues*

* with Bailen

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC