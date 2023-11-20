Video: Puscifer Debut 'The Humbling River' Video

“Global Probing,” Puscifer’s recent streaming concert film, is available now via iTunes and Puscifertv.com, as both a rental and purchase, with the accompanying “Global Probing” soundtrack available now through the various streaming services.

Filmed at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott, Ariz., “Global Probing” captures the Puscifer live experience, with the band seamlessly merging their music with an assortment of eye-popping visuals and sketches featuring Pusciverse characters Agent Dick Merkin and Billy D.

“’Global Probing’ should serve to dispel any deep state rumors that Puscifer, a.k.a. Pusciforce, are actually a super-secret government agency, posing as a Rock Music Band, searching for alien life forms living among us,” says Special Agent Dick Merkin.

“But seriously,” adds Maynard James Keenan, “we’re just a Rock Band. Seriously.”

Limited-edition “Global Probing” vinyl, and a themed-collection of merch, can be found on the Puscifer.com website.

The band have released a video from the newly available film, sharing a clip for “The Humbling River (Live)”: