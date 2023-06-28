Video: Pop-Rock Trio Senses Debut 'gonna make sure' Music Video

LA-based trio senses unveil the official music video for their addictive pop-rock single "gonna make sure," out everywhere today.

Directed by Erik Rojas (Big Time Rush, Waterparks, Jessie J) the video follows frontwoman Madison Taylor to band practice with her girlfriend, who appears to be fallen, taking the lyric "gonna make sure you're dying inside" to a literal sense.

Bursting with resilient exuberance, infectious melodies, honest lyrics and punchy instrumentation, the song encapsulates everything a great pop-rock breakup song should. “It’s a relationship song where the other person wanted you first, yet they treat you really bad time and time again, then end up being the one to break things off," the band states about the meaning of the song. "It’s a very 'be the bigger person' moment, but also don’t be."

Los Angeles rock trio senses cultivate a unique pop-rock edge by utilizing dark synths, driving guitars, pounding drums and unique storytelling. The band, which originated when singer Madison Taylor met guitarist Josh Bissell and drummer Nick Sampson on Craigslist, prides themselves on their anthemic, relatable songwriting.

They have a handful of tracks under their belt already, produced by acclaimed engineer Blake Harnage (Tate McRae, PVRIS), which have garnered over 600,000 streams. Earlier this year, the trio finished their debut EP with producer Keith Varon (Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, The Aces, Nightly, jxdn), which is expected to be released in September 2023.

The first three singles off the debut EP – ‘sleepwalking’, ‘novocain’, and ‘gonna make sure’ – are streaming now on all platforms and the fourth single ‘one last time’ will be released on July 26, 2023.

Their contagious single "sleepwalking," supported by MTV, NickMusic, Wonderland Magazine, Rolling Stone IN, AXS TV and more, landed the band's first radio support with adds on KROQ, idobi Radio, DC 101 and more.

The track also received support on several editorial playlists, including Spotify's The Scene, All New Punk and The Locker. In early 2023, they were also selected to support Carlie Hanson on her North American tour which spanned 25 major cities. The band is already back in the studio working on their second EP which will drop in early 2024.