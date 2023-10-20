Video: Plain White T's Share 'Fired Up' Video

PLAIN WHITE T'S — Tom Higgenson [vocals], Tim Lopez [lead guitar, vocals], Mike Retondo [bass], and De'Mar Hamilton [drums] — recently announced their new, self-titled album, out November 17 via Fearless Records. Pre-order it here.

Today, the band has shared their video for "Fired Up."

The song's layered, full melodies and tongue-in-cheek lyrics are the perfect mid-day pick-me-up — it's the sonic serotonin boost you need when the clock is about to strike 2pm and you are this close to hitting the wall. Who needs caffeine when you can get "Fired Up?" This feel-good jam will have you shimmying and swaying for the next three minutes.

"'Fired Up' is such a party," says Higgenson. "Somehow, it's energetic and lazy, amped up and chill, all at the same time. I think it might be the best song on the album. It's all about looking around and seizing the day. A total feel good song, but in an odd, quirky way. I don't think it's possible to listen to it without smiling."

Plain White T's will also appear at the second annual When We We Young Festival in Las Vegas this weekend, along with additional hometown performances below.

PLAIN WHITE T'S LIVE:

11/17 — Album Release Show Sub T — Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

11/18 — All That We Needed Durty Nellies — Chicago, IL

11/19 —Record Store Signing/Meet and Greet Loud Pizza — Chicago, IL

ABOUT PLAIN WHITE T'S:

Since emerging in 1997, Chicago quartet Plain White T's have remained visible and viable. They have consistently delivered unforgettable pop rock anthems that take up real estate in your brain for months at a time. They have amassed over 2.7 billion total global streams, earned two Grammy nominations, and collected several Platinum-plus and Gold certifications across their impressive catalog.

Their signature single "Hey There Delilah" went quadruple-platinum, topped the Billboard Hot 100, and earned the pair of aforementioned GRAMMY nominations in 2008 — for "Song of the Year" and "Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal." They have made their pop culture mark by appearing on highly visible shows such as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Sesame Street, iCarly, 90210, Beavis & Butthead, and Frankenweenie, all the while nabbing press accolades from TIME, Billboard, ESPN, Rolling Stone, AV Club, MTV, MSNBC, and more.

Plain White T's have proven to be a reliable musical force, as well as a career band that shows no signs of stopping or slowing down. Their self-titled album arrives in late 2023.

PHOTO CREDIT: Austin Cieszko (@theonlymang)