Video: Omar Apollo Shares New Music Video for 'Ice Slippin'

Omar Apollo shares the music video for his latest single, "Ice Slippin," directed by rubberband. This music video follows the announcement of Omar's forthcoming EP, Live for Me, due October 6th via Warner Records. "Ice Slippin'' was co-produced by Omar and Teo Halm (ROSALÍA, Beyoncé, Lil Yachty).

This latest offering follows the whirlwind of releasing his debut album IVORY in 2022, being Nominated as a Best New Artist at The Grammys in 2023, selling out his world tour, and joining SZA on her arena tour earlier this spring.

Speaking on the track, Omar shares,"Ice Slippin" is about reliving the thoughts I had passing through my mind the winter I came out to my family. Receiving cold judgment as opposed to the acceptance I felt I deserved. This song is a reflection and reaction of all the emotions I had to face before and after I decided to leave the icy streets of Indiana."﻿

Watch the official music video for "Ice Slippin" above and stay tuned for more from Omar Apollo coming soon.

Upcoming Live Dates

key - * = co-headlining with Daniel Caesar

9/23 - Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

10/17 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

About Omar Apollo:

For Omar Apollo, longing is an art form—and he’s mastered it. The young singer/songwriter’s aching, visceral musings on love and heartbreak have earned him connection with a devoted fanbase as well as industry-wide recognition, including a GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist, two Latin GRAMMY nominations for Record of the Year and Best Alternative Song (“Te Olvidaste,” with C. Tangana), Variety’s Future Icon award, and most recently his first RIAA-certified platinum record for viral hit “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me at All)”—which was also his Billboard Hot 100 debut.

He ushers in his next chapter with a new EP, Live for Me. Born in Hobart, Indiana, to parents who immigrated from Mexico, he often felt isolated as a minority in his hometown. At age 11, he discovered comfort in a guitar and never looked back. A pair of EPs (2018's Stereo and 2019's Friends) earned him critical praise and he later went on to perform on TV programs like Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Apollo’s long-awaited debut album, IVORY (2022), brought him to another level.

Crossing genre lines and language barriers, the full-length showcases even greater musical diversity from the already boundless creator, juxtaposing heartfelt ballads with Latin trap and alt-rock. By year’s end, Apollo had completed yet another sold-out tour, and he had performed on NPR’s beloved Tiny Desk series, Coachella, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Good Morning America. As he draws on another year of life, love, and longing for his latest chapter, Apollo’s promise is limitless.