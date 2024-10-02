Video: Omah Lay Unveils Live Performance of 'Moving'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Nigerian global hitmaker Omah Lay releases the live version of his latest single “Moving," recorded as part of Amazon Music’s City Sessions. This electrifying performance, captured live at The Bowery Ballroom in New York City, showcases Omah Lay’s smooth vocals and undeniable stage presence.

The live rendition brings a fresh intensity to the original single, which has already garnered widespread acclaim for its introspective lyrics and vibrant production. Set against the backdrop of one of New York’s most iconic venues, this performance marks a special moment in Omah Lay’s journey, blending his unique afro-fusion sound with the energy of the live audience.

"Moving" is Omah Lay's first solo release since the violin-laced hit track “Holy Ghost,” which dropped last year. However, he's popped up on a series of hit collaborations, including "One Call" alongside SPINALL and Tyla, and featured on Kehlani's "Tears." Prior to that, he released the deluxe edition of his album Boy Alone featuring the infectious single “reason” and the Ozuna-assisted remix of viral hit "soso," which has over 500M global streams.

ABOUT OMAH LAY

With his darkly sparkling vocals, evocative storytelling, and contagious rhythms, Omah Lay is one of Nigeria’s most talked about innovators. The 25-year-old singer and producer’s brand of Afro-fusion effortlessly pulls from his deep personal history with West Africa’s percussion-heavy highlife genre, as well as his enthusiasm for the popular sounds of his generation—from classic rap to the Afro-beats empire flourishing in his home base of Lagos. He released his major label debut album Boy Alone to critical praise in 2022 which saw him sell out his second U.S. headlining tour. Previously he released his two inventive EPs in 2020, Get Layd and What Have We Done. On each project his voice beautifully unravels tales that range from introspective to romantic to gratifyingly explicit, and expertly laid over lush and soulful production. Layered with vivid scenarios and heartfelt confessions, Omah Lay’s rich music not only depicts a young man daring to reveal his grittiest vices and innermost feelings, but also doubles as a fascinating window into Afro-fusion’s bright and expansive future.

﻿Photo Credit: Melanie Do Souto

Comments