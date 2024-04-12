Video: Newark Rapper BBG Steppaa Drops New Single 'Bisexual Glock'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Rrising Newark drill star BBG Steppaa has dropped “Bisexual Glock,” a new single coated in intensity and all the electricity of an emerging teen ready to hustle.

Sliding over spurts pensive synths, pummeling 808s and a foreboding bell, the record produced by AyyoLucas, Spaceman (Polo G, Yeat), and EMRLD (Lil Tjay) finds Steppaa let loose dominant bars.

The Whipalo-directed video also captures the power of his words. In the visual, Steppaa watches from behind a hole in the wall as chaos erupts. By the end of the clip, Steppaa himself sits atop the cop car, marking a mysterious end to a poignant visual.

“Bisexual Glock" follows the release of his rapid-fire track “Love and War,” which was preceded by the hard-hitting single "Nobody Outside" with Bloodie and DudeyLo. Prior to that, BBG's team-up with Harlem teen Sugarhill Ddot on “Spinnin’.” The duo later released the follow up “Spinnin’ Pt 2.” All of these records follow the DD Osama duet “Catch Up.” That song, which samples Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” became a grassroots sensation for its potent precision. Fueled by his own supercharged delivery, the tracks reflect the relentless spirit of his hometown of Newark. BBG Steppaa has already turned heads with his ferocious bars, receiving a coveted co-sign from Chicago’s Polo G.

About BBG Steppaa

BBG Steppaa has never had a plan B. “I never wanted to do nothing else,” he says. Over the past year, with his explosive anthems and distinct style, the 16-year-old Newark rapper has become the face of New Jersey’s burgeoning drill scene. Since releasing his first song in 2021 and becoming a rap staple in his city, he hasn’t taken his foot off the pedal—and he won’t stop until he becomes a household name. “Spinnin’,” a recent teamup with buzzing Harlem rapper Sugarhill DDot, is a perfect encapsulation of the aggressive style that has made BBG Steppaa one of the most exciting names in drill. Growing up in Newark’s South Ward, Steppaa always had his mind on music. After a teacher at his school brought him to a local studio, he recorded his first song at the age of 10. But as he got older, his dreams of stardom came face to face with the realities of his neighborhood. Shortly after releasing his first music video, BBG Steppaa got arrested for gun possession and was kicked out of school. He turned all of his focus toward rap, with the aim of getting his mother and himself out of their situation. The path soon opened up after the release of “Catch Up,” a collaboration with fast-rising Harlem rapper DD Osama. As he prepares to release his debut album, he’s been recording songs that expand his sound beyond drill. Still, even with all of his success over the past year, he’s far from satisfied. “I just wanna be way bigger than I am now,” he says. “I wanna take it to the next level.”