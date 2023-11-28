Video: New Wet Kojak Shares Video For 'You Got Some Dog'

They will play their first shows in 20+ years this weekend.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 2 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

In 2014, New Wet Kojak reunited briefly to mark the 15th anniversary of Washington, DC's Black Cat venue. Now, after over 20 years, the original five-member lineup is coming together again for their first proper shows this weekend.

To commemorate the occasion, they're releasing a never-before-seen video of their song "You Got Some Dog," captured in 2000 during a session at a record shop in Leuven, Belgium. Check out the dates below for their upcoming shows.

New Wet Kojak was formed in 1993 by guitarist/singer Scott McCloud and bassist Johnny Temple – both members of Girls Against Boys + Soulside - during a lost weekend in Amsterdam. They created an overtly seductive aesthetic on their albums – utilizing the saxophone, whispered vocals and reserved instrumentation. 

Tour Dates

12/1  - Tubby's – Kingston, NY 

12/2  - St.Vitus – Brooklyn, NY

12/2 - Black Cat Red Room – Washington, DC

Following this run of dates, McCloud and Temple will once again join their Souldside bandmates Alexis Fleisig (drums), Bobby Sullivan (vox) and Chris Thompson (Bass) for a short East Coast tour supporting DC hardcord legends Scream.  The two bands toured the West Coast last month.   

12/7 - The Black Cat - Washington, DC 

12/8 - The Meadows - Brooklyn, NY 

12/9 - Deep Cuts - Medford, MA

12/10 - Johnny Brenda's - Philadelphia, PA

ABOUT NEW WET KOJAK

Formed during a “lost weekend” in Amsterdam, New Wet Kojak picked up steam a bit later in DC, after a Girls Against Boys show at the (original) 9:30 Club. McCloud and Temple used alcohol to con three DC friends into doing some more recording: Geoff Turner (Gray Matter) and Charles Bennington (High Back Chairs) joined on lead guitar/keyboards and saxophone, respectively, along with drummer Nick Pelliciotto (Edsel). More songs emerged, as well as a loose band aesthetic of raw, late-night experimentation.

It was a wildly erratic combination of difficult personalities and musical arrogance, with a pitch-perfect balance of brilliance and confusion. They were aware that having a saxophonist in the band could be problematic.

In 1995, the five-piece ensemble released their self-titled debut album via Touch and Go. Their second album, Nasty International, was released by Touch and Go in 1997. The releases that followed, Do Things (2000) No. 4 EP, and This Is The Glamorous (2003) were released by Beggars Banquet. 

Why did they stop performing and making records? They'll take that secret to the grave. Why did they decide to play again now? None of your business. Either way, it's time.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The High Llamas to Debut First Album in Eight Years Hey Panda in March Photo
The High Llamas to Debut First Album in Eight Years 'Hey Panda' in March

This marks the return of The High Llamas - the longstanding musical project of acclaimed songwriter/producer/arranger Sean O'Hagan - who have announced their 11th studio album, Hey Panda, for release via Drag City. In conjunction, the group has released the title-track single, along with a video from director Simon Russell.

2
Cody Dickinson To Release New Track All Night Long Ahead of Debut LP Photo
Cody Dickinson To Release New Track 'All Night Long' Ahead of Debut LP

Grammy-nominated roots/blues/rock musician Cody Dickinson (of North Mississippi Allstars fame) is releasing “All Night Long,” his riveting take on the Junior Kimbrough blues classic. A Mississippi native, Dickinson grew up revering and watching the Hill Country Blues masters Kimbrough and RL Burnside. Watch the new music video!

3
Haitian Musician Calls For A Stop To Brutality Against Defenseless Women Photo
Haitian Musician Calls For A Stop To Brutality Against Defenseless Women

Former Haitian musician Nortreus says he is in favor of the United Nations General Assembly's International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. He urges for a stop to violence against innocent Black and White women and girls worldwide, as it is observed annually from November 25 to December 10.

4
K-Victoria Shares New Single Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Photo
K-Victoria Shares New Single 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

To kick off the holiday season, K-Victoria has released her latest single, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” featuring Saxophonist Tim Kirsch available now on all platforms. The single is produced by Industry Music Veterans Jim Covell and Darrell Ellis.  K-Victoria, originally from the US Virgin Islands, now calls LA home. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD