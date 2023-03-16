Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Netflix Releases 'Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now' Trailer

The new documentary will be released on April 5.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Netflix has released the trailer for Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now. The new documentary will be released on April 5.

In this all-access music documentary, award-winning studio Pulse Films partners with breakout artist Lewis Capaldi at a pivotal moment in his career.

At the heart of this film is the story of a young artist returning to his roots after achieving unbelievable global success, attempting to reconnect with his old life and the family and friends he left behind.

The film captures Capaldi's defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality, and all he's ever known with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes, and fears in his own words.

Digging beneath the popular clichés surrounding the most unlikely of popstars reveals a deeply thoughtful and self-reflective young man at a unique crossroads in his life as he carries the weight of trying to eclipse the success of his record-breaking debut album.

GRAMMY Award-nominated, 2X Brit Award winning, multi-platinum singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi will release his sophomore album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, via Capitol Records on May 19.

The highly anticipated album pushes forward with the piercingly honest songwriting and soul-stirring vocal work Capaldi first delivered on his 2019 full-length debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

The Scottish hitmaker recently debuted "Pointless" - a gorgeously detailed portrait of love's all-consuming power- as the second single from his forthcoming new album. The single marked Capaldi's fourth consecutive UK No. 1 hit, following "Forget Me," a gold-certified UK No. 1 September release that amassed over two million streams in just 24 hours.

Along with garnering over 25 billion global streams and selling over 10 million albums worldwide - propelling Capaldi from bedroom musician to global pop superstar - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent offered up such iconic singles as "Before You Go" and "Someone You Loved", a platinum-selling ballad that recently emerged as the UK's most streamed song of all time.

In addition, "Someone You Loved" earned a GRAMMY® nomination for Song of the Year, won the Song of the Year prize at the Brit Awards, and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and US Top 40 charts.

Hailed by likes of Rolling Stone, The New York Times, GQ, Stereogum and TIME (who stated that "Capaldi's talent is tugging at heartstrings - or rather, pulling at them with all his vocal might"), Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent also marked the biggest-selling UK album of both 2019 and 2020.

Having recently sold out his 2023 UK arena tour in a matter of seconds - with additional shows around the world selling out in record time - Capaldi will embark on a headlining tour of North America this spring.

Watch the new trailer here:



