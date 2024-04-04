Video: Nathaniel Rateliff Shares His Take Of Leonard Cohen's 'Winter Lady'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nathaniel Rateliff has shared "Winter Lady," a powerful interpretation of a Leonard Cohen song from his 1967 debut record.

The new cover arrives ahead of Rateliff's special tribute performances honoring Cohen's life and work. The Denver native will present “A Night of Leonard Cohen with the Colorado Symphony” for their Imagination Artist Series, taking place at Denver's Boettcher Concert Hall on April 5 and 6, followed by two performances with the 40-piece Wordless Orchestra in Toronto at Roy Thompson Hall on April 20 and in Montreal at Salle Wilfrid Pelletier on April 22. All performances will feature support from pianist Phil Cook, the virtuosic folk musician and frequent collaborator of Rateliff's.

Meanwhile, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats are set to join forces with My Morning Jacket for a very special co-headline tour. The “Eye To Eye Tour,” produced by Live Nation, will see the two acclaimed bands playing equal-length sets and swapping performance order with each show beginning September 10 at Wilmington, NC's Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park and continuing through the month. Find tickets and additional details here: https://www.eyetoeyetour.com/