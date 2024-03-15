Video: Nascar Aloe Drops Music Video For Bilingual Track 'CHUM REAP SUOR'

The artist shares the music video for his self-produced song “CHUM REAP SUOR”.
From his new EP ‘SPEED' out today via Epitaph Records, North Carolina raised, LA based artist nascar aloe shares the music video for his self-produced song “CHUM REAP SUOR”.
Filmed in his hometown of Lexington, North Carolina, the accompanying video finds nascar walking the streets and exploring the expansive grounds of the Cambodian Cultural Center he visited frequently as a kid. A staple of the town's large Cambodian migrant population, nascar aloe pays homage to his heritage in a creative, idiosyncratic way.
“I chose these locations solely to bring some life to where I grew up and spent a lot of time,” nascar explains. “The extras for the video were all childhood friends of mine, who are also Cambodian. I know my methods are unorthodox, but I will shove this culture down your throat until Khmer people are heard.”
The English translation of “Hello” in Cambodian Khmer, “CHUM REAP SUOR” features a rhythmic beat built on traditional Southeast Asian instrumentation. Layered with an eruption of distorted 808's and heavy bass samples, the erratic vocal cadence of the verses mutates into one of his catchiest hooks yet. Check out the video and listen to the new EP below:
Fueled by the intensity of his emotions, SPEED was conceptualized as nascar set out to make something faster and angrier than ever before. “Angry, like boiling point San Andreas fault overdue earthquake type angry,” he emphasizes. To achieve this, he pairs a hostile punk-fueled vocal attack with experimental electronic production, combining alternative hip-hop with industrial samples and the heavy distortion of old school gabber influences.
A snarling, synth-punk decree of anti-establishment, he lyrically denounces “grotesque displays of society” like war, police brutality and capitalism, noted in the combative aggression of lead single “f! AH!”. Instead, nascar pays his respects to those nestled in the fringes of society, inspiring “CHUM REAP SUOR” and recent single “SKIDROW”.
A polarizing figure of the underground rap scene since 2018, nascar aloe has been steadily cultivating a community that embraces his brilliantly pissed off POV. Now equipped with four EP's, two full-length albums and a partnership with Epitaph Records, nascar maintains over 1 Million monthly streams and a voracious cult following of over 340K followers across socials. Recently named one of AltPress' 24 Rising Artists To Watch in 2024, he is poised to break even bigger as audiences and listeners across the world continue to discover this singular artist and his gleefully caustic perspective.
MARCH 26TH - ATLANTA, GA @ Vinyl
MARCH 27TH - NASHVILLE, TN @ The End
MARCH 29TH - GREENSBORO, NC @ Hangar 1819
MARCH 30TH - RICHMOND, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
MARCH 31ST - CHARLOTTE, NC @ The Underground
APRIL 5TH - BROOKLYN, NY @ Market Hotel
APRIL 6TH - HARTFORD, CT @ The Webster
APRIL 9TH - WASHINGTON, D.C. @ The Atlantis
APRIL 12TH - TORONTO, CA @ Hard Luck
APRIL 13TH - DETROIT, MI @ El Club
APRIL 15TH - COLUMBUS, OH @ A&R Bar
APRIL 16TH - MILWAUKEE, WI @ Vivarium
APRIL 17TH - MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ Fine Line
APRIL 19TH - DENVER, CO @ Marquis
APRIL 21ST - PHOENIX, AZ @ Valley Bar
APRIL 23RD - SAN DIEGO, CA @ Soda Bar
APRIL 24TH - SANTA ANA, CA @ Chain Reaction
Photo by Collin Casino
