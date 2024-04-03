Video: Mount Kimbie Release 'Shipwreck', New LP 'The Sunset Violent' Out Friday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



British outfit Mount Kimbie have shared a new single, “Shipwreck” following recent tracks, “Empty and Silent (ft. King Krule)” and “Fishbrain,” from their highly anticipated fourth studio album The Sunset Violent, coming via Warp this Friday, April 5th. In the album's wake, the band will take the new songs on tour, including stops at Movement, Primavera, and Glastonbury festivals. "Shipwreck"'s accompanying music video is directed by Jay Izzard with creative direction by Duncan Loudon.

The band shared their feelings on “Shipwreck,” one of the album's earliest creations: “Just a couple of days until album release and here's the third and final single from us - the song is called ‘Shipwreck.'

“This was one of the earliest instrumental demos we made for The Sunset Violent… and has always been a core part of the storyline of this album.

“We came up with the video concept with Duncan Loudon one evening and Jay Izzard did a great job directing and editing - all came together really quickly. Thanks to all the crew who helped to make it possible!”

The Sunset Violent picks up where Mount Kimbie's last studio album, 2017's Love What Survives, left off, marrying modern indie, shoegaze and electronica seamlessly into another highly unique and forward-thinking LP from one of London's most seminal contemporary bands. The album was written in California's Yucca Valley, a scant Western town with a history of alleged UFO sightings before being finished in London. The desert's surrealistic, auburn-tinged tones and sparse Americana landscape can be heard across each of the album's nine tracks, marrying perfectly with the album's abstract storytelling and cutting-edge songwriting to create another classic Mount Kimbie record.