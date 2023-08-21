Video: Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment Ahead of New TV Special

Cyrus will look back on her career in a new song and video, “Used To Be Young,” set for release on August 25th. 

Aug. 21, 2023

Miley Cyrus is recreating an iconic moment from her Hannah Montana days ahead of her upcoming Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions) special, premiering this week on ABC.

In a new teaser for the special, Cyrus looks back on a clip from the final episode of Hannah Montana, which has since gone viral on social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter. Cyrus recreates the transition music from the hit Disney Channel series, revealing that its how she always says goodbye to people now.

The special airs on ABC on Thursday, August 24th, from 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT.  Reimagined from the version which originally aired on Disney+, the special now features a brand new interview as well as music from her latest release Endless Summer Vacation, including her hit single “Flowers,” plus one of her chart-topping classic hits. The new, reimagined special will stream next day on Hulu.

Pre-save “Used To Be Young” here and see her announcement post here. Fans can also purchase a special 7-inch of the track, pre-order here.

“Used To Be Young” is Miley’s first new music offering since the release of her critically and commercially acclaimed album Endless Summer Vacation which featured her hit single “Flowers” and twelve additional tracks. A true worldwide smash, “Flowers” spent 8 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100  – a personal best for Miley.

Flowers” was #1 on US Pop Radio for 10 weeks and is the fastest running song in nearly a decade to achieve the position. “Flowers” has streamed four billion times and was the fastest song in history to hit 500 million streams on Spotify. It’s officially the longest running UK #1 single by a female solo artist. 

Additionally, “Used To Be Young” arrives just before the 10th anniversary of Miley Cyrus’ 3x Platinum album Bangerz (September). A benchmark album, Bangerz was home to beloved original hits such as “Wrecking Ball,” “We Can’t Stop,” and “Adore You.” In celebration of the anniversary, there will be a limited-edition vinyl with updated packaging featuring never seen before photos and the bonus track “23” with Mike WiLL Made-It.

Watch the new teaser for the special here:






