Every week from today through December 6, Mereki will release a new live session recorded at the infamous Victorian estate in England.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

Video: Mereki Announces 'Friar Park Sessions' With Two New Videos

To beautifully place a capstone on the era of her debut album, Mereki today announces her series of live performance videos from Death of a Cloud filmed at Friar Park.

Every week from today through December 6, the Australian/English savant of purposeful pop will release a new live session recorded at the infamous Victorian estate in England. The series begins with today’s videos for “Wake Up Dead (Live)” and “Presence (Live).”

Joined by guitarist and keys player Jerry Bernhardt, harpist Iona Thomas, and Dhani Harrison on guitar, the video series was directed by Mereki’s frequent creative collaborator Danny Sangra and produced by Sarianne Plaisant. The Friar Park Sessions are a playful and honest adaptation of Mereki’s music, seeing her in an effortless state of creativity. 

Mereki said, “Friar Park Studios is one of those special places that makes you believe in magic. It was beyond a dream to record there and with such loved and beautifully restored vintage equipment. I felt extremely grateful to be playing music there.”

Back in March of this year, Mereki released her debut solo album Death of a Cloud via BMG and her own label BunBun Records. Created over seven years and three continents, in collaboration with a roster of the Mereki trusted most to bring this deeply personal and intuitively conceived material to life, the album is a look into the joy and difficulty of self-realization and finding the universe within, expressing this journey through music. The album received praise from the likes of Billboard, FLOOD, Atwood Magazine and many others.

In the months since, Mereki has been releasing a catalog of official videos for the tracks on Death of a Cloud. All exhibiting the enchanting allure of both fairytales and reality, while tapping into the styles of an array of directors, the beauty within Mereki’s videos showcase her ability to take hold of every moment of life. Catch up on her recent releases here. This year also saw Mereki perform at the legendary Glastonbury Festival.

UPCOMING FRIAR PARK SESSIONS RELEASE DATES

Wednesday November 15th, 2023 @ 9am PT - “Wasted Love (Live)”

Wednesday November 22nd, 2023 @ 9am PT “Twin Flame (Live)”

Wednesday November 29th, 2023 @ 9am PT - “Purple Moons (Live)”

Wednesday December 6th, 2023 @ 9am PT - “Lilies of the Valley (Live)”

photo by Danny Sangra





