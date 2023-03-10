Video: Meghan Trainor Releases 'Mother' Music Video With Kris Jenner

GRAMMY® Award-winning, global superstar Meghan Trainor may be an actual mother, but she's proving she embodies the word in more ways than one with her new single and accompanying video "Mother" - out now via Epic Records. The track appears on the brand-new Deluxe Edition of her acclaimed album Takin' It Back, available everywhere.

Following the success of the global multi-platinum selling "Made You Look," Meghan is giving us one of her most iconic videos yet with "Mother." Not only is Meghan serving ultimate Hollywood glam, she also enlisted mother-of-all-mothers Kris Jenner to star in the video, directed by longtime collaborator Charm LaDonna.

The pair glow as they dance and sing along to the doo-wop inspired track, which samples The Chordettes's 1954 hit, "Mr. Sandman." "Mother" and the deluxe album come soon after Meghan announced her second pregnancy, proving that even as a busier than ever mama, Meghan is still committed to keeping fans fed.

On releasing the track, Meghan explains, "I'm beyond excited to finally share 'Mother' with the world! This song is my response to being in the industry for almost a decade now and still finding myself in situations where I am talked down to or made to feel like my opinion isn't valid. It's for anyone who is in a situation where they feel like they are being mansplained to and want to take their power back."

Takin' It Back (Deluxe Edition) includes the album's original 16 tracks as well as 3 new tracks - "Mother," "Grow Up," and "Special Delivery" featuring MAX. The album also includes the Remix of "Made You Look (Feat. Kim Petras)." Meanwhile, smash hit "Made You Look" just clinched #1 on the Hot AC, marking her first #1 on the chart since 2016. Thus far, it has generated over half-a-billion streams and counting.

Meghan is still supplying us with banger after banger and all we can say is we are 100% here for it!

Watch the "Mother" music video starring Kris Jenner here:

Listen to the new deluxe album here:

ABOUT MEGHAN TRAINOR

Meghan Trainor first made history in 2014 with her diamond-certified smash single "All About That Bass." Since then, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has garnered a GRAMMY® for Best New Artist, achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two multi-platinum albums, sold out three world tours, penned multi-platinum hits for peers across pop and country, and received countless industry awards and nominations.

Expanding her influence on pop culture, she starred on FOX's hit series THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom and on the superstar coaching panel of The Voice UK. She kicked off 2020 with the release of her third full-length album, Treat Myself (Epic Records), which includes the platinum smash "No Excuses" as well as blockbuster anthems and collaborations such as "Nice To Meet Ya" [feat. Nicki Minaj], "Genetics" [feat. Pussycat Dolls], and "Wave" [feat. Mike Sabath].

At the end of 2020 she released her first-ever Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, featuring the #1 holiday radio single "White Christmas" featuring Seth MacFarlane. In 2021, we got to watch her as the host of Top Chef Family Style on Peacock and as a judge on Clash of the Cover Bands on E!. In September of 2021 she also launched her podcast Workin' On It which she hosts alongside her brother, Ryan Trainor.

In 2022 Meghan released her fourth full-length album, Takin' It Back, which takes you through her journey into marriage, motherhood, and achieving a new level of confidence. The album features colossal certified platinum hit "Made You Look," which has garnered over 300 million streams and become a global sensation, being used in over 6 million videos on social media to date.

The track also recently took the #1 spot on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart and Hot AC chart. She kicks off 2023 by joining the judging panel of the iconic star-maker series, Australian Idol, in its highly anticipated return to air.

This year, Meghan will also be making her literary debut with Dear Future Mama, a humorous, unflinching guide to pregnancy and motherhood. Probably what Meghan is looking forward to most is the debut of her second child with husband Daryl Sabara, Riley Trainor is looking forward to being a big brother for the first time.....and more music to come soon!