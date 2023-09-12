Video: Matt B Releases New Music Video 'SHAYO' From Latest Album 'ALKEBULAN'

GRAMMY-nominated global artist Matt B has released a new music video for celebratory single “SHAYO” taken from his Afrobeats album ALKEBULAN, out now via Vitae Records. Directed by Matt’s wife, manager, and producer Angela Benson, the video was filmed in Africa and features Ugandan dance group Fire K Stars as they capture the emotions of what it means to find “SHAYO,” a common phrase amongst Nigerians and West Africans meaning happiness.

On the track, Matt shares, “'SHAYO' is such a fun song! Seeing the joy and happiness in people while traveling across the continent of Africa inspired me to do a tune that paid tribute to that. The energy and frequency of the Motherland truly is different. 'SHAYO' is a musical representation of that.”

“The music video takes an even deeper dive,” he adds. “It was super important to me that I accurately depicted the way of life of those who choose happiness and joy regardless of circumstance. The Fire K Stars did a phenomenal job of displaying this. These children are orphans in Uganda and have very little, yet they choose happiness and joy. Their hearts are pure and filled with love. I feel like we captured their love and infectious energy in the music video and hope people can see and feel it as they watch.”

ALKEBULAN (pronounced al-kee-boulan) debuted on six Billboard charts including #27 on Top New Artist Albums, #33 on Top Albums, and #82 on Top Current Album Sales, and #120 on Digital Albums. Meaning “Mother of Mankind," the album offers a culturally rich listening experience as Matt builds a bridge of unity between his Motherland and America, elevating the soundscape he has so brilliantly captured with his previous Afro-inspired releases.

Encapsulating his transformative journey as he rediscovers his purpose and love for music, the project and its previously released offerings have received media support from the likes of The FADER, KCRW, Rolling Out, Spindle Magazine and more with its inclusion of diverse African elements such as conga shakers, djembe and bougarabou drums, and call-and-response singing.

“SHAYO” is the latest track from ALKEBULAN to receive a stunning visual showcasing the beauty of the Motherland and its people following percussive-led track “GUNJALE” featuring Ugaboys, vibrant single “FREEDOM” featuring Motswana Mo Erongo, and opening interlude “BUYA EKHAYA.” The album also features the hip-swaying “SALETEMA,” upbeat track “SHINING,” and a reimagined version of his GRAMMY-nominated hit “GIMME LOVE” with Eddy Kenzo. Full track listing below.

Matt initially began bringing ALKEBULAN to life earlier this year at the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards where he and Angela garnered praise for their iconic royal looks from Vogue, Washington Post, Entertainment Tonight, iHeart, and Esquire — who named Matt as one of the best dressed men — as the power couple channeled the energy and presence of their ancestors who once reigned as kings and queens of Africa aiming to share its importance and beauty with the new generation.

While ALKEBULAN first started as a way for Matt to search for his identity and come to terms with his purpose as both a person and artist, the album ultimately reignited the spark needed to fuel his creativity unlike ever before.

Known for his romantically-driven R&B music, Matt B has cemented himself as a bona fide talent and a force to be reckoned with. The Chicago native and Los Angeles-based songsmith has built a worldwide fanbase with his chart-topping singles and albums including his 2014 international debut, Love & War, and sophomore album, DIVE.

Both releases went #1 on the iTunes R&B Charts and were later followed by his 2018 EP, RISE, produced by GRAMMY-Award Winner Bryan-Michael Cox (Mariah Carey, Usher, Mary J. Blige). In 2021, he released his debut US album, EDEN, which featured production from Cox as well as Tricky Stewart (Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Rihanna) and landed in the Top 40 on Billboard’s R&B Albums, Digital Albums, Heatseekers, and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Charts.

Since then, Matt B has released a string of eclectic singles including “Gimme Love” and garnered media support from the likes of GRAMMY.com, SPIN, 1883 Magazine, Rolling Out, Singersroom, and more.

Photo Credit: Emma Tickson