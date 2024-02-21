Video: Matt B Celebrates Black History Month With 'SHINING' Visual

GRAMMY-nominated global artist Matt B has released a new music video for single “SHINING,” out now via Vitae Records.

The track is an ode to Black excellence and that message is amplified in the visual — directed by PhillyFlyBoy and Matt's wife, manager, and producer Angela Benson — as it features African-inspired fashion and dancers, highlighting the personality and presence of all those involved while also honoring their ancestors.

"When I created 'SHINING, I wanted to write something that would speak to the strength of our people and really empower us at our core,” explains Matt. “When I was scrolling through Instagram a few years ago, I stumbled across an interview with Little Richard. In that interview, he said, ‘They don't like to dress like I do, I like to put it on. I love to put it on, I like to shine.' When I heard him say that, it's like a little lightbulb went off. What he said not only resonated with me as a person and artist, but we as Black people truly have our own unique style and aura. We inspire and push the culture forward in many ways, and I thought it would be really dope to create a record around that. I wanted it to feel almost like an anthem or a mantra. That way, when people listen to the record, they would smile and feel that same positive energy that I felt in the room while recording it.

The release is the latest from Matt's critically acclaimed Afrobeats album ALKEBULAN (pronounced al-kee-boulan). A powerful display of Matt's artistry as he aims to build a bridge of unity between his Motherland and America, ALKEBULAN debuted on six Billboard charts including Top New Artist Albums, Top Albums, Top Current Album Sales, and on Digital Albums.

Meaning “Mother of Mankind," the album offers a culturally rich listening experience infused with African elements such as conga shakers, djembe and bougarabou drums, and call-and-response singing, elevating the soundscape he has so brilliantly captured with his various Afro-inspired releases. Recognized for his artistry and cultural contributions, Matt was recently named Artist of the Year by The Los Angeles Tribune in addition to earning a Hollywood Music In Media award for Best Music Video (Independent) with his track “GUNJALE” featuring Ugaboys.

Earlier this month, Matt and Angela walked the red carpet at the 66th annual GRAMMY Awards dressed in custom designs by Barocco and Jessie J Collections, draped in a royal blue and anointed with embellished headpieces. Matt was named one of 8 Best Dressed Men by Sharp Magazine and the couple garnered praise for their royal attire from the likes of Vogue, The Cut, Associated Press, New York Times, The Boston Globe and more.

Matt initially began bringing ALKEBULAN to life at the GRAMMY Awards last year — for which his hit “GIMME LOVE” featuring Eddy Kenzo was nominated for Best Global Music Performance — where he and Angela channeled the energy and presence of their ancestors who once reigned as kings and queens of Africa aiming to share its importance and beauty with the new generation. While the project first started as a way for Matt to search for his identity and come to terms with his purpose as both a person and artist, ALKEBULAN ultimately reignited the spark needed to fuel his creativity unlike ever before as he rediscovered his purpose and love for music.

Known for his romantically-driven R&B music, Matt B has cemented himself as a bona fide talent and a force to be reckoned with. The Chicago native and Los Angeles-based songsmith has built a worldwide fanbase with his chart-topping singles and albums including his 2014 international debut, Love & War, and sophomore album, DIVE. Both releases went #1 on the iTunes R&B Charts and were later followed by his 2018 EP, RISE, produced by GRAMMY-Award Winner Bryan-Michael Cox (Mariah Carey, Usher, Mary J. Blige).

In 2021, he released his debut US album, EDEN, which featured production from Cox as well as Tricky Stewart (Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Rihanna) and landed in the Top 40 on Billboard's R&B Albums, Digital Albums, Heatseekers, and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Charts. Since then, Matt B has released a string of eclectic singles including “Gimme Love” and garnered media support from the likes of GRAMMY.com, SPIN, 1883 Magazine, Rolling Out, Singersroom, and more.