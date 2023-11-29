Video: MGMT Salute '90s Alternative Icons In New Music Video 'Bubblegum Dog'

Their new album will be released on February 23.

Nov. 29, 2023

MGMT have today (Nov. 29) released “Bubblegum Dog,” the second single from their upcoming album Loss Of Life.

The accompanying video, directed by Julia Vickerman and writer/director/The Best Show co-host Tom Scharpling, finds MGMT's Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser paying tribute to numerous scenes from classic ‘90s alternative videos.

“We all saw the video for "Bubblegum Dog" as an opportunity to combine the charming, DIY, surreal, cardboard craft aesthetic of shows like Yo Gabba Gabba and The Mighty Boosh with these ultra-serious grunge videos we grew up watching on MTV – all that heavy, brooding angst smashed up against absurd childlike fun,” Vickerman and Scharpling say. 

“Ben and Andrew are legitimately funny guys, so we were excited they got to really go for it with their acting, paying homage to the eternally moody mid-90's rock stars they looked up to when they were kids,” they continue.

“They were completely game for everything, playing around with different wigs/costumes/personas/facial hair and continually chiming in with new ideas along the way. That was a wonderful feeling, because it let us know they were having a good time. For the climax of the video, they let us shoot gallons of pink slime at their faces, which we appreciated. Ben got quite a bit in his mouth, which was unintentional … but he thought it was funny, so then we were allowed to think it was funny.”

Pre-order Loss Of Life HERE.

Due Feb. 23 from Mom + Pop Music, Loss Of Life is the long-awaited follow-up to 2018's Little Dark Age. VanWyngarden and Goldwasser produced the 10-track project with Patrick Wimberly (Solange, Lil Yachty, Joji). Longtime collaborator Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Spoon) mixed the album as he has done on the group's past four full-lengths.

Christine and the Queens appear on the song “Dancing in Babylon” – the first-ever feature on an MGMT album, which has additional production supplied by Daniel Lopatin (Oneohtrix Point Never)and James Richardson. Brian Burton (Danger Mouse) also provides additional production on “Mother Nature” and Miles A. Robinson served as associate producer and engineer across the album.

The “Bubblegum Dog” video follows the stunning, 2n-produced animated video for “Mother Nature,” which was directed by longtime collaborator Jordan Fish. The themes of Loss Of Life will be further explored through future videos made by a remarkable roster of writers, producers and directors.

“All joking aside (never!), we are very proud of this album and the fact that it was a relatively painless birth after a lengthy gestation period, and are happy to be releasing this baby into the world with Mom + Pop,” MGMT says. “Musically speaking, we are running at around 20% adult contemporary and no more than this, please.”

Formed in 2002, MGMT released their influential, Grammy-nominated debut album Oracular Spectacular in 2007, followed by Congratulations in 2010 and a self-titled project three years later. The title track of the duo's most recent album, 2018's Little Dark Age, became an out-of-nowhere viral smash during the COVID-19 pandemic. It spawned more than five million videos about social justice, trans rights, anime and the war in Ukraine, and is currently the band's #1 most streamed song and third most streamed all-time behind “Electric Feel” and “Kids.”



