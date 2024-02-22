Video: Lukas Nelson Performs 'Sticks And Stones' On KIMMEL!

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Lukas Nelson returned to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last night to perform his song, “Sticks and Stones.”

“Sticks and Stones” is the title track of Nelson's acclaimed new album and reached #1 on the Alt Country chart this past fall. Produced by Nelson and his longtime band, POTR, Sticks and Stones (6ACE Records/Thirty Tigers, stream/purchase here) spent 18 weeks in the top 10 of the Americana Albums chart, while his song, “More Than Friends,” featuring Lainey Wilson, also reached #1 on the Americana Singles chart.

Known for his electric live shows, Nelson will continue to tour through this spring including upcoming stops at Portland's Crystal Ballroom, San Francisco's The Fillmore (two nights), San Diego's The Sound, Los Angeles' The Bellwether and Las Vegas' Brooklyn Bowl among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Self-produced by Nelson and POTR, Sticks and Stones is filled with upbeat energy and a sense of fun, as he explores the universal human experiences of love, celebration, longing and humor, while also capturing the musical power of the band's live performances.

Of the record, Nelson reflects, “This album is about celebrating the human connection, joy and excitement. We went from quiet and introspective on A Few Stars Apart to something big and fun to really showcase the band's talent and performance. You can listen to the album Sticks and Stones from start to finish and get the songs to dance to and then the quiet, poignant songs. To me, this album is the perfect setlist.”

Since his debut over a decade ago, Texas and Hawaii-based Nelson has played countless sold-out shows and festivals and released seven studio albums to date including the latest, 2021's A Few Stars Apart.

Produced by Dave Cobb, the record spent seven weeks at #1 on the Americana Albums chart and received widespread acclaim with Rolling Stone declaring, “His best album yet…Nelson's most compact, streamlined, and focused album,” while The Tennessean asserted, “a collection of lyrically stirring, musically multifarious and ultimately hopeful roots rock storytelling.”

Additionally, Nelson co-produced the music for 2018's lauded A Star Is Born film in addition to appearing in the film and went on to win a BAFTA Award for Best Original Music and a GRAMMY Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

LUKAS NELSON & POTR CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

February 21—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom

February 23—Ashland, OR—Ashland Armory

February 24—Santa Rosa, CA—Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

February 25—Reno, NV—Grand Sierra Resort

February 27—Monterey, CA—Golden State Theatre

February 28—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore

February 29—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore

March 2—San Luis Obispo, CA—Fremont Theater

March 3—San Diego, CA—The Sound

March 5—Santa Ana, CA—Observatory OC

March 6—Los Angeles, CA—The Bellwether

March 8—Las Vegas, NV—Brooklyn Bowl

March 9—Tempe, AZ—The Marquee

March 11—Tucson, AZ—Rialto Theatre

March 12—El Paso, TX—The Lowbrow Palace

April 28—Wilkesboro, NC—MerleFest 2024

May 1—Knoxville, TN—The Mill & Mine

May 3—North Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena#

May 4—Park City, KS—Hartman Arena#

May 5—Cedar Rapids, IA—Alliant Energy PowerHouse#

May 7—Sioux Falls City, SD—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center#

May 9—Minneapolis, MN—Armory#

May 10—Peoria, IL—Peoria Civic Center#

May 11—Rogers, AR—Walmart Arkansas Music Pavillion#

June 7-8—McKinney, TX—KHYI’s 28th Annual Texas Music Revolution

August 2-3—Gallatin Gateway Inn—Wildlands Festival 2024

*with Gov’t Mule

#with Whiskey Myers

Photo credit: ABC/Randy Holmes