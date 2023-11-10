Video: Lukas Nelson Debuts New Music Video For 'The View'

The official music video for Lukas Nelson's song, “The View,” is debuting today. Directed and edited by Orion Owens, the video features footage from across the island of Maui, where Nelson grew up.

In further support of his home, Nelson has organized Lōkahi: A Celebration of Maui, a special event to honor Maui's people and community following the wildfires earlier this year. Taking place at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on December 17, the event will feature performances by Nelson, Jack Johnson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paula Fuga, Lily Meola and more. Full details can be found HERE.

“The View” is from Nelson's acclaimed new album, Sticks and Stones, which was released earlier this summer via 6ACE Records/Thirty Tigers (stream/purchase here). With the record, the Grammy Award-winning artist continues to achieve success at radio as his single, “Sticks and Stones,” reached #1 on the Alt Country chart and #7 on the Americana Singles chart, while “More Than Friends,” featuring Lainey Wilson, reached #1 on the Americana Singles chart earlier this summer.

In celebration of the new music, Nelson and his longtime band, POTR, will continue to tour through the end of this year including upcoming stops at New York's Webster Hall, Boston's Royale, Washington DC's 9:30 Club, Philadelphia's Brooklyn Bowl, Pittsburgh's Stage AE, Chicago's Joe's Live, Milwaukee's The Rave and Minneapolis' First Avenue among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Self-produced by Nelson and POTR, Sticks and Stones is filled with upbeat energy and a sense of fun, as he explores the universal human experiences of love, celebration, longing and humor, while also capturing the musical power and electricity of the band's live performances.

Of the record, Nelson reflects, “This album is about celebrating the human connection, joy and excitement. We went from quiet and introspective on A Few Stars Apart to something big and fun to really showcase the band's talent and performance. You can listen to the album Sticks and Stones from start to finish and get the songs to dance to and then the quiet, poignant songs. To me, this album is the perfect setlist.”

Since his debut over a decade ago, Texas and Hawaii-based Nelson has played countless sold-out shows and festivals and released seven studio albums to date including the latest, 2021's A Few Stars Apart.

Produced by Dave Cobb, the record spent seven weeks at #1 on the Americana Albums chart and received widespread acclaim with Rolling Stone declaring, “His best album yet…Nelson's most compact, streamlined, and focused album,” while The Tennessean asserted, “a collection of lyrically stirring, musically multifarious and ultimately hopeful roots rock storytelling.”

Additionally, Nelson co-produced the music for 2018's lauded A Star Is Born film in addition to appearing in the film and went on to win a BAFTA Award for Best Original Music and a GRAMMY Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.