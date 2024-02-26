Video: Louis York & Tamia Perform 'Three Little Words' on TAMRON HALL

1
Day Trip Festival to Return For Third Long Beach Waterfront Edition
Amidst the radiant sunshine and the picturesque backdrop of the historic Queen Mary and Long Beach Shoreline, this year's edition vows to transcend expectations, amplifying the festival experience to new levels. Embracing the pulsating rhythms of house music, while expanding its horizon to include a larger display of techno curators.
2
Kev Bev to Drop New Song 'History Books'
Discover the latest release from KEV BEV, a funky and soulful track titled 'History Books'. Kevin 'Kev Bev' Collins, the driving force behind Kev Bev, was inspired by The History Channel's Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre documentary. Compelled by his already existing frustrations and curiosity, Kevin conducted extensive research.
3
Warren Zeiders Earns His First #1 Single on Country Radio
2023 was a banner year for Zeiders, who released his debut album Pretty Little Poison in August. Zeiders capped the year at No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artist Chart (week of Dec. 2) and currently boasts 1.8 billion+ career streams. His Pretty Little Poison Fall 2023 tour saw 54 sold-out dates, including a sell-out at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
4
Videos: Watch Brigitte Calls Me Baby Make National TV Debut On CBS
ATO Records' Chicago-based “future rock royalty” (WXPN) Brigitte Calls Me Baby made their national TV debut this weekend, delivering a dazzling performance on CBS Saturday Morning of three tracks - “Impressively Average,” “Eddie My Love” and “The Future Is Our Way Out” - from their debut EP This House Is Made of Corners, out now. Watch the videos!