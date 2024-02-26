Video: Louis York & Tamia Perform 'Three Little Words' on TAMRON HALL

Louis York, the dynamic Grammy Award-winning duo comprised of Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly, joined forces with the esteemed R&B sensation Tamia for a mesmerizing performance of their latest single, "Three Little Words" on the Tamron Hall Show. The electrifying appearance captivated audiences with the soul-stirring melody and heartfelt lyrics that define this standout collaboration.

"Three Little Words," a poignant single within the groundbreaking New American Soul genre pioneered by Louis York, has been making waves for its emotional depth and musical finesse. The collaboration with Tamia elevates the track, adding her signature soulful touch to the already enchanting composition.