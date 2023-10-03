Video: Louis Cato Performs on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' for Show's Return

Last night, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Louis Cato took the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform the title track from his new album, Reflections. The performance marks the first musical guest following the show’s pause amidst the writer’s strike.

“Wow…what a week…,” says Cato. “I’ve been so grateful go get back to work on this incredible show with Stephen, the Late Show Band, and the entire LSSC family… and on top of that, getting the opportunity to kick off our return to air as the feature music artist performing the title track from my new album??? I am full… full of love and gratitude. Feeling so very sure that I’m exactly where I’m meant to be.”

Reflections is out now to critical acclaim—listen HERE.

Cato will be performing select dates this November in Washington, D.C., Skokie, IL and New York City. Complete list of dates below.

Reflections is a fun and uplifting record that showcases the diverse skillset of a musician who’s best known for being the bandleader for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Performed in its entirety by Cato, the project is merely a snippet of his enviable talents as an ultimate renaissance musician. Cato shares with the world an undeniably kind and empathetic essence, which is artfully conveyed through his newest body of work.

Cato is a Grammy-nominated musician whose collaborators have included John Legend, Talib Kweli, A Tribe Called Quest, Jack White, Bobby McFerrin, Snarky Puppy and, of course, Jon Batiste, his predecessor on “The Late Show.” His love of music started at age two when the purchase of his first drum set evolved into an appreciation of the southern gospel from his native North Carolina and continued into his education at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

After playing in the house band for “The Late Show” since the show’s 2015 inception, Cato was named bandleader for the newly renamed “The Late Show Band."

Watch the new performance here:

photo credit: Scott Kowalchyk @skpnyc