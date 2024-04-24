Video: Lola Brooke Unveils New Music Video Following Deluxe Album Release

The singer will be embarking on her first headline tour, kicking off this June.

By: Apr. 24, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.




This past week, all eyes have remained on Lola Brooke as she continues to make her presence heard and felt by all. Now, she releases the official music video to "Shelter Baby (Be That Bitch)" from her debut project Dennis Daughter. 

"Shelter Baby" is a central piece of Lola's project, Dennis Daughter. Produced by Reefa Music, the haunting and action-packed beat accompanies Lola's story as she speaks about the significance the shelter system has on her life. She further elaborates on her experience in a 2023 profile feature with New York Magazine, which you can find HERE. The contrast between the club-banging beat and commendable, storytelling lyrics emphasizes Lola's transparency in a fashion that strays away from the need of sympathy from the masses. Rather, "Shelter Baby" celebrates the Lola Brooke coming-of-age story. The Ben-Marc-directed video shows Lola in a head-turning Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble as she flaunts the essence of how she's always felt to "be that bitch" from day one.

Last week, in addition to releasing the deluxe version of Dennis Daughter and unveiling a music video to "Neighborhood Hero," Lola announced her first headline tour — 'Back To Business Tour.' The nine-city tour kicks off in June and has the self-proclaimed Big Gator making stops in Toronto, Chicago, Florida (Tampa, Orlando), Atlanta, North Carolina, Philly, Washington D.C., and her home state, New York. For more information, visit HERE.

DENNIS DAUGHTER DELUXE OFFICIAL TRACKLIST

1. Intro (2023 Flow)
2. You featuring Bryson Tiller 
3. Bend It Ova featuring A Boogie wit Da Hoodie, Big Freedia 
4. Shelter Baby (Be That Bitch)
5. God Bless All The Rappers 
6. Don't Get Me Started featuring Coi Leray, Nija 
7. Becky featuring 41 
8. Best Side 
9. GO GET YA MOTHA 
10. It's Me Again 
11. Pit Stop featuring French Montana 
12. Neighborhood Hero 
13. I AM LOLA 
14. Dear Dennis 
15. Vacant Heart 
16. Don't Play With It featuring Latto, Yung Miami 

‘BACK TO BUSINESS’ TOUR DATES 


DATE:                                 CITY:                                   VENUE:
JUNE 6                         TORONTO, ON                 THE AXIS CLUB
JUNE 7                         CHICAGO, IL                    AVONDALE MUSIC HALL 
JUNE 8                         ATLANTA, GA                  MASQUERADE 
JUNE 13                        ORLANDO, FL                 CELINE ORLANDO 
JUNE 14                        TAMPA, FL                       CLUB SKYE  
JUNE 16                        CHARLOTTE, NC            NEIGHBORHOOD THEATRE  
JUNE 17                        WASHINGTON, D.C.       UNION STAGE 
JUNE 22                        PHILADELPHIA, PA        THE FOUNDRY AT THE FILLMORE
JUNE 27                        NEW YORK CITY, NY      RACKET NYC



Videos