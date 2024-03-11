Video: Ledisi Unveils 'Perfect Strangers' Music Video With Kenny Lattimore

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy Award-winner Ledisi delights fans with the release of the stunning music video for "Perfect Strangers," featuring the soulful sounds of Kenny Lattimore. The video, which has quickly become a fan favorite, premiered on BET Soul, showcasing the two celebrated artists' undeniable chemistry and vocal prowess.



Directed by Ron T. Young, the enchanting "Perfect Strangers" video captures the essence of the song's lyrics, creating a visual narrative that resonates with viewers. Ledisi and Kenny Lattimore's collaboration adds a layer of soulful sophistication to the project, making it a standout track from Ledisi's latest album, Good Life.

As the video gains momentum, Ledisi is riding high on the success of her ongoing "Good Life Tour," which kicked off to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The tour promises an electrifying live experience, showcasing Ledisi's powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence.



Fans can immerse themselves in "Perfect Strangers" magic on BET Soul and various digital platforms. Ledisi continues to captivate audiences, proving once again why she is a force to be reckoned with in the world of contemporary music.

The Good Life Tour Dates

March 12 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur***

March 13 - New Haven, CT - Shubert Theatre***

March 15 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor*

March 16 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric*

March 17 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)*

March 19 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center*

March 21 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium*

March 22 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre*

March 23 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre*

March 24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*

March 26 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium*

March 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre*

March 29 - Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre**

March 30 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre**

April 1 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall ***

April 3 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre*

April 5 - New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theater*

April 6 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center*

April 7 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park**

April 10 - Ft. Collins, CO - The Lincoln Center***

April 12 - Chandler, AZ - Chandler Center for the Arts***

April 13 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater*

April 14 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater*

June 15 - Orlando, FL - Funk Fest

June 22 - Cleveland, OH - Tri-C Jazz

*Raheem DeVaughn performing

**BJ The Chicago Kid will open

***An Evening With… Performance