Video: Le Couleur Unveil Icy Animated 'Addiction' Video

The band will be playing a free album release show at New York City’s Sultan Room on November 29th.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center Photo 4 Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center

Quebecois alt-pop group Le Couleur have shared a new music video created by Nathan Nardin and his team at The NNS (including creative directors Steven Laudat and Alizée Legrain) for “Addiction” from their recent concept LP Comme dans un penthouse, out now via Lisbon Lux Records.

It follows their similarly icily-toned video for “À la rencontre de Barbara” ft. Choses Sauvages’ Standard Emmanuel. Described by the band as featuring “A white universe punctuated by lines, wire structures and motifs as an allegory of addiction and desire,” the video’s eerie 3-D black and white visuals, echoe the song’s detached, plastic synths, and 80s futurist aesthetics.

The band will be playing a free album release show at New York City’s Sultan Room on November 29th. Known for their slick, chic live performances, this is an excellent opportunity to catch these alt pop masters at the height of their powers.

Featuring an electronic, nu-disco sound à la Todd Terje & reminiscent of Fujiya & Miyagi’s early 2000’s Krautrock, this new album uses Barbara, a character from 2016’s LP P.O.P., as a symbol of excess and excitement.

The result is an 8 track speed train of an album that’s a paranoid and delirious dance party, transporting you to a realm of icy desire led by singles like “Autobahn,” “À la rencontre de Barbara (ft. Standard Emmanuel),” and “Sentiments nouveaux.”  

With Comme dans un penthouse, Le Couleur — founding members Laurence Giroux-Do (vocals), Patrick Gosselin (bass), and Steeven Chouinard (drums) — prove their prowess in alt pop, lounge, and disco while revisiting a character from their past: Barbara, the assistant who stole her former employer’s fortune on their 2016 album P.O.P. Giroux-Do was drawn back to Barbara when, upon returning from Le Couleur’s most recent U.K. tour, she began feeling that her life was “flat, beige, and pointless” and developed a “fear of falling into a routine,” while Barbara’s “search for novelty, new feelings, an addiction” was roughly the opposite. 

Barbara’s endless quest guides Comme dans un penthouse’s razor-sharp artistic direction, and as she pursues adrenaline until it ruins her, a thrilling narrative arc emerges. Her tightrope walk between hedonistic highs and crushing lows perfectly matches the luxurious yet ominous vibe that defines Comme dans un penthouse.

Since debuting a decade ago with 2013’s Voyage Love EP, Le Couleur have plumbed the depths of human desire, all while refining a unique spin on vintage dance music. In this time, the band has used an extensive and versatile lineup to pursue the sounds of varied influences, from 70s erotica, to psychedelia, disco, yéyé, and French chanson.

All of this results in the rich and irresistibly danceable performances for which the group have become known. Their upcoming LP marks their first full length effort since 2020’s Concorde; a promising return for a mysterious and alluring group.

Photo Credit: Andy Jon





RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Rising NYC-Based Singer/Songwriter TANSU Shares New Single Easy Love Photo
Rising NYC-Based Singer/Songwriter TANSU Shares New Single 'Easy Love'

“Easy Love” finds TANSU charting the ups and downs of a long term relationship with grace and clarity. Recalling the rich maturity of classic 2000s R&B, TANSU’s words are accented by Dave’s sumptuous production, the perfect backdrop for TANSU’s conversational vocals.

2
Taylor Swift Drops Acoustic Version of SLUT! Photo
Taylor Swift Drops Acoustic Version of 'SLUT!'

Taylor Swfit has released a new, acoustic version of ''SLUT!'' from '1989 (Taylor''s Version).' The new acoustic track comes with a deluxe edition of the album, only available on her website. It features 23 songs from the standard released, plus Bad Blood (feat. Kendrick Lamar)(Taylor's Version) and 'Slut!' (Acoustic Version) (Taylor's Version).

3
Grace Gachot Releases New Single Built To Be Bad Photo
Grace Gachot Releases New Single 'Built To Be Bad'

Grace Gachot's latest single, 'Built To Be Bad,' is a powerful pop anthem delving into the depths of heartbreak. With comparisons to Lewis Capaldi and Madison Beer, Gachot's raw emotions and storytelling shine through, making a lasting impact on the pop scene.

4
Video: Mereki Announces Friar Park Sessions With Two New Videos Photo
Video: Mereki Announces 'Friar Park Sessions' With Two New Videos

Joined by guitarist and keys player Jerry Bernhardt, harpist Iona Thomas, and Dhani Harrison on guitar, the video series was directed by Mereki’s frequent creative collaborator Danny Sangra and produced by Sarianne Plaisant. The Friar Park Sessions are a playful and honest adaptation of Mereki’s music, seeing her in an effortless state of creativity. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Izzy Raye Shapeshifts In New Video For 'Favorite Girl'Video: Izzy Raye Shapeshifts In New Video For 'Favorite Girl'
The Netflix Cup Announces Game Day Match-ups and HostsThe Netflix Cup Announces Game Day Match-ups and Hosts
Selett Releases New Single 'Marionette'Selett Releases New Single 'Marionette'
Holly Humberstone Confirms Second Show at New York's Brooklyn Steel as Part of 2024 Headline TourHolly Humberstone Confirms Second Show at New York's Brooklyn Steel as Part of 2024 Headline Tour

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
MOULIN ROUGE!
SIX
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HAMILTON