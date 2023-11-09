Video: Le Couleur Unveil Icy Animated 'Addiction' Video

Quebecois alt-pop group Le Couleur have shared a new music video created by Nathan Nardin and his team at The NNS (including creative directors Steven Laudat and Alizée Legrain) for “Addiction” from their recent concept LP Comme dans un penthouse, out now via Lisbon Lux Records.

It follows their similarly icily-toned video for “À la rencontre de Barbara” ft. Choses Sauvages’ Standard Emmanuel. Described by the band as featuring “A white universe punctuated by lines, wire structures and motifs as an allegory of addiction and desire,” the video’s eerie 3-D black and white visuals, echoe the song’s detached, plastic synths, and 80s futurist aesthetics.

The band will be playing a free album release show at New York City’s Sultan Room on November 29th. Known for their slick, chic live performances, this is an excellent opportunity to catch these alt pop masters at the height of their powers.

Featuring an electronic, nu-disco sound à la Todd Terje & reminiscent of Fujiya & Miyagi’s early 2000’s Krautrock, this new album uses Barbara, a character from 2016’s LP P.O.P., as a symbol of excess and excitement.

The result is an 8 track speed train of an album that’s a paranoid and delirious dance party, transporting you to a realm of icy desire led by singles like “Autobahn,” “À la rencontre de Barbara (ft. Standard Emmanuel),” and “Sentiments nouveaux.”

With Comme dans un penthouse, Le Couleur — founding members Laurence Giroux-Do (vocals), Patrick Gosselin (bass), and Steeven Chouinard (drums) — prove their prowess in alt pop, lounge, and disco while revisiting a character from their past: Barbara, the assistant who stole her former employer’s fortune on their 2016 album P.O.P. Giroux-Do was drawn back to Barbara when, upon returning from Le Couleur’s most recent U.K. tour, she began feeling that her life was “flat, beige, and pointless” and developed a “fear of falling into a routine,” while Barbara’s “search for novelty, new feelings, an addiction” was roughly the opposite.

Barbara’s endless quest guides Comme dans un penthouse’s razor-sharp artistic direction, and as she pursues adrenaline until it ruins her, a thrilling narrative arc emerges. Her tightrope walk between hedonistic highs and crushing lows perfectly matches the luxurious yet ominous vibe that defines Comme dans un penthouse.

Since debuting a decade ago with 2013’s Voyage Love EP, Le Couleur have plumbed the depths of human desire, all while refining a unique spin on vintage dance music. In this time, the band has used an extensive and versatile lineup to pursue the sounds of varied influences, from 70s erotica, to psychedelia, disco, yéyé, and French chanson.

All of this results in the rich and irresistibly danceable performances for which the group have become known. Their upcoming LP marks their first full length effort since 2020’s Concorde; a promising return for a mysterious and alluring group.

Photo Credit: Andy Jon