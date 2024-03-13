Video: Larry Fleet Counts His Blessings in 'Things I Take for Granted' Music Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As the first official music video offering from his acclaimed third-studio album Earned It, today country troubadour Larry Fleet releases a heartfelt visual for his next single “Things I Take For Granted.”

Directed by Justin Clough, the award-winning eye behind 2023 Tribeca Festival selection “wait in the truck” (HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson), the vignette chronicles Fleet as a bus driver steering through his well-traveled route. Greeting a cast of friendly faces along the way, Fleet sees life through multiple lenses as each rider hops on, appreciating life's small joys from every stage, background, and perspective.

“Life moves fast,” shares Fleet. “It's important to appreciate the mundane, little things that add up to a life well lived – sharing a smile with someone you love, finding satisfaction in the job you do... All of it adds up. And none of it should be taken for granted.” The video highlights what Hook & Barrel notes as “the backbone of Fleet's blue-collar songs;” true-to-life songwriting built on the foundation of every-man values and lived experience working hard. Watch the official music video for “Things I Take For Granted” here.

The fan-favorite song written by Fleet alongside Rocky Block, Jordan Dozzi, Brett Tyler, and produced by Joey Moi impacts country radio this Monday, March 18. On the road now headlining theaters nationwide, Fleet's The Earned It Tour treks on, heading to Florida this week with stops in Fort Myers and St. Petersburg before more noteworthy spring dates in Memphis, New Orleans, Boston, Philadelphia, D.C., Houston, and more. This summer, Fleet opens tours for Billy Currington, Kip Moore, and Luke Bryan. See a full list of tour dates here.

ABOUT LARRY FLEET

Tennessee-born troubadour Larry Fleet grew up on a stack of records spanning Merle Haggard, Otis Redding, Willie Nelson, and Marvin Gaye. A thoughtful songwriter with a knack for a one-liner, an ear for a sturdy hook, and a powerhouse voice that strikes like a match, Fleet was working blue-collar jobs to make ends meet long before landing his recording contract with Big Loud Records.

Six years in, the devout family man is turning heads among fans and critics with albums full of soon-to-be-classics; 2021's tribute to the music that raised him, Stack of Records, his aptly titled 2019 debut, Workin' Hard, and his third effort, Earned It, out now. Saving Country Music puts it simply: “If you're looking for the future of traditional country music, then look no further than...Larry Fleet.”

A road-tested live show standout, Fleet wrapped 2023 with his headlining Larry Fleet Live tour, following up crowd-winning opening slots supporting Darius Rucker, Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson, Jon Pardi, and many more. He recently embarked on his headlining The Earned It Tour ahead of dates supporting Billy Currington, Kip Moore, and Luke Bryan throughout the spring and summer.

Photo by Matt Paskert