Video: Lagoona Bloo Releases 'Elle Woods' Music Video

The song is from her upcoming album Underwater Bubble Pop.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Photo 4 Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

Trailblazing drag popstar Lagoona Bloo has released the star-studded music video for her iconic, high-energy dance pop anthem “Elle Woods” from her upcoming album Underwater Bubble Pop.

Watch the video, a shimmering, bubblegum pink house party that sees RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty Kerri Colby, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Olivia Lux, and Laganja Estranja – who also choreographed the visual and appears as Paulette Bonafonté, the character made famous by Jennifer Coolidge – all playing different versions of Elle Woods alongside viral TikTok star Julian Burzynski.

In solidarity with the WGA strike, the music video also features an unforgettable cameo from Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah, the screenwriters of Legally Blonde, who Lagoona dedicated the visual to “for showing us that - no matter who you are or where you come from – we could all pursue our dreams and do it like Elle Woods.”﻿

“This music video was the largest project I’ve ever created around my music,” shares Lagoona on the music video. “My friends are such incredible stars in their own right — Julian and my sisters Laganja, Marcia, Olivia and Kerri — and it meant the world to me to have them be part of it. And if that wasn’t enough, I was truly honored to have the writers of the Legally Blonde movie, Kiwi Smith and Karen McCullah, be a part of this project as well. I dedicated the video to them and the legacy they created. To have their support and excitement towards the song and having them in the video was a dream come true!”

A song about overcoming being underestimated and the power of owning everything that you are, “Elle Woods” is Lagoona’s next step in redefining the intersection between pop and drag. Known for her platinum vocals, shimmering pop melodies, polished hooks, and trademark mermaid imagery, Lagoona uses music as a way to heal from growing up queer in a conservative, Mexican American household.

Her upcoming debut album Underwater Bubble Pop is a bold reclamation of herself and a celebration that provides others with the same empowering release – an ocean-dipped trove of self-love and self-discovery garnished with sea salt around the rim.

Recently opening for europop icons Aqua in New York to kick off their world tour and taking to the stage at Kim Petras’ Feed The Beast album release party, Lagoona has also previously opened for Vincint and just released a cover of Vengaboys’ “Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!” which features RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Alaska Thunderf.

Racking up millions of global streams since the release of her debut EP AQUA, which welcomed standout single “Greedy With My Love” and was followed by 90’s dance inspired pop bops “C U Tonight” and “Sticky Sweet ft. Lemon,” Lagoona is quickly becoming one of the most iconic pop acts to emerge from New York City this decade. Now, she’s going bigger than ever with music focused on feeling good with the beat to back it up!

Watch the new music video here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
SUN JUNE Share New Single Mixed Bag Photo
SUN JUNE Share New Single 'Mixed Bag'

Austin TX’s Sun June share “Mixed Bag,” the Tom Petty-inspired dynamic new single from their anticipated new album, Bad Dream Jaguar. Sun June is hitting the road this fall and winter in support of Bad Dream Jaguar. The tours include dates with Slaughter Beach, Dog and labelmates Runnner.

2
Chase Atlantic Drop New Single MAMACITA Photo
Chase Atlantic Drop New Single 'MAMACITA'

The Aussie-born, LA-based trio are authors of their own genre, once again blurring the boundaries of modern, Gen Z-inspired pop music. Here, they cross-pollinate Latin beats, hip-swaying, tropical percussion, fresh and sunny soundscapes, and sweet vocal melodies. If there was ever a track to extend the summer, it's 'MAMACITA.'

3
Shenandoah Earns No. 1 with Two Dozen Roses with Luke Combs Photo
Shenandoah Earns No. 1 with 'Two Dozen Roses' with Luke Combs

'Two Dozen Roses' follows Shenandoah's 2020 album, Every Road, which featured collaborations with Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Ashley McBryde, Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Zac Brown Band, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Brad Paisley.

4
Bostons Soft-Punk Artist TIFFY Announces Debut LP Photo
Boston's 'Soft-Punk' Artist TIFFY Announces Debut LP

TIFFY has announced her debut full length album So Serious. Already making waves with two acclaimed EPs, Asian-American artist Tiffany Sammy’s forthcoming collection is a stirring coming-of-age narrative outlining the tumultuous path through social media, social disconnection, heartbreak and the drive for achievement.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Lola Brooke Releases New Single 'You' Featuring Bryson TillerLola Brooke Releases New Single 'You' Featuring Bryson Tiller
LA's Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 YearsLA's Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 Years
Video: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven TrailerVideo: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven Trailer
Brad Paisley to Premiere Poignant New Videos This FridayBrad Paisley to Premiere Poignant New Videos This Friday

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
ALADDIN