Video: Lagoona Bloo Releases 'Elle Woods' Music Video

Trailblazing drag popstar Lagoona Bloo has released the star-studded music video for her iconic, high-energy dance pop anthem “Elle Woods” from her upcoming album Underwater Bubble Pop.

Watch the video, a shimmering, bubblegum pink house party that sees RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty Kerri Colby, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Olivia Lux, and Laganja Estranja – who also choreographed the visual and appears as Paulette Bonafonté, the character made famous by Jennifer Coolidge – all playing different versions of Elle Woods alongside viral TikTok star Julian Burzynski.

In solidarity with the WGA strike, the music video also features an unforgettable cameo from Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah, the screenwriters of Legally Blonde, who Lagoona dedicated the visual to “for showing us that - no matter who you are or where you come from – we could all pursue our dreams and do it like Elle Woods.”﻿

“This music video was the largest project I’ve ever created around my music,” shares Lagoona on the music video. “My friends are such incredible stars in their own right — Julian and my sisters Laganja, Marcia, Olivia and Kerri — and it meant the world to me to have them be part of it. And if that wasn’t enough, I was truly honored to have the writers of the Legally Blonde movie, Kiwi Smith and Karen McCullah, be a part of this project as well. I dedicated the video to them and the legacy they created. To have their support and excitement towards the song and having them in the video was a dream come true!”

A song about overcoming being underestimated and the power of owning everything that you are, “Elle Woods” is Lagoona’s next step in redefining the intersection between pop and drag. Known for her platinum vocals, shimmering pop melodies, polished hooks, and trademark mermaid imagery, Lagoona uses music as a way to heal from growing up queer in a conservative, Mexican American household.

Her upcoming debut album Underwater Bubble Pop is a bold reclamation of herself and a celebration that provides others with the same empowering release – an ocean-dipped trove of self-love and self-discovery garnished with sea salt around the rim.

Recently opening for europop icons Aqua in New York to kick off their world tour and taking to the stage at Kim Petras’ Feed The Beast album release party, Lagoona has also previously opened for Vincint and just released a cover of Vengaboys’ “Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!” which features RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Alaska Thunderf.

Racking up millions of global streams since the release of her debut EP AQUA, which welcomed standout single “Greedy With My Love” and was followed by 90’s dance inspired pop bops “C U Tonight” and “Sticky Sweet ft. Lemon,” Lagoona is quickly becoming one of the most iconic pop acts to emerge from New York City this decade. Now, she’s going bigger than ever with music focused on feeling good with the beat to back it up!

Watch the new music video here: