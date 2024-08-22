Video: LE SSERAFIM Drop Highlight Medley for 4th Mini Album 'Crazy'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LE SSERAFIM has unveiled the highlight medley for their 4th Mini Album CRAZY, providing audiences a first listen to the five tracks of the fearless quintet’s new album ahead of its arrival on August 30.

The highlight medley opens with techno-influenced “Chasing Lightning” featuring bold lyrics—“We can’t change the weather, but we just chase lightning”—that set the tone for the album. It segues into a snippet of the lead single “CRAZY”, an EDM-style house track that captures the excitement of encountering something exhilarating, while conveying the overarching message of the album: “Let’s just go crazy together with LE SSERAFIM.”

The medley then teases the hip-hop style track “Pierrot”, sampling “Piero laughs at us” by veteran South Korean artist Kim Wan-sun, which encourages listeners of this generation to set aside worries about the future and instead live in the moment.

Transitioning to “1-800-hot-n-fun”, the rock-style song is infused with intense guitar riffs and hip-hop sounds that capture the fun and unrestrained enthusiasm of the track. Earlier in April, the quintet had surprised fans by premiering the track during their iconic Coachella performance.

Finally, “Crazier,” HUH YUNJIN’s debut track as main producer, touches on the tender side of the band, inspiring listeners to wholeheartedly embrace and love the things that make their hearts race.

LE SSERAFIM’s 4th Mini Album CRAZY will be available on all streaming platforms worldwide on August 30 at 1 PM KST.

About LE SSERAFIM:

LE SSERAFIM, consisting of members KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE, are the first girl group launched by Source Music under HYBE. The fearless quintet made their powerful debut in May 2022 with 1st EP FEARLESS, which topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 13 countries/regions including Japan, Indonesia, and more, signaling the beginning of their journey to the summit of K-pop as the new queens. The group soon after made their first entry on the Billboard 200 at No. 14 with 2nd EP ANTIFRAGILE (October 2022 release) and earned their highest chart position on the chart at No. 6 with 1st studio album UNFORGIVEN (May 2023 release). Following the release of their first English single “Perfect Night,” which peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Global 200, the five-piece act took the stage at BlizzCon® 2023 as the first K-pop group to perform at the event. The band has since scored their first career entry into the Billboard Hot 100 with “EASY” from their 3rd Mini Album EASY, and made their iconic Coachella debut in April 2024 as the fastest K-pop group since debut to be invited to the festival. As its name—an anagram of ‘IM FEARLESS’—implies, LE SSERAFIM are determined to move forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world, and will return with their highly anticipated 4th Mini Album CRAZY on August 30.

Photo Courtesy: SOURCE MUSIC

