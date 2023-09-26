Video: L.A. Edwards Premieres Music Video for 'Peace Be With You'

The band can be seen live on tour supporting Rival Sons on 30 shows this fall, and Lucinda Williams in February and March 2024, both in the EU and UK. 

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Photo 4 Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

L.A. Edwards shares their latest music video for “Peace Be with You" off of their album “Out of the Heart of Darkness” released January 6, 2023 on Bitchin’ Music Group. The band can be seen live on tour supporting Rival Sons on 30 shows this fall, and Lucinda Williams in February and March 2024, both in the EU and UK.

Teaming up once again with Producer Jeffrey Schroeder (Kacey Musgraves, Alicia Keys), “Peace Be With You” is the tragic-hero’s-journey prelude to their previous music video’s postmortem celebration (“Already Gone”). The video was shot on warm 16mm film and takes place in the Sonoran desert.

A weathered protagonist is seen walking through the desert accompanied by a black Friesian horse, a nod to the opening track of the band’s new album, an audio clip from 70’s box office hit, The Black Stallion. The fireside introduction of the brothers Edwards (Luke, Jay & Jerry) against the desert sunset is reminiscent of the Eagles' self-titled album art but without the peaceful easy feeling.

A funeral fit for Qui-Gon Jinn is portrayed, and there’s eternal repose and ascension amidst the smoke and embers as a mysterious rock rises from the ashes. The video visualizes the song’s lyrical theme beautifully, giving some peace to passing on. “Peace Be With You” was mixed and mastered by Grammy-winner Tom Lord-Alge (Blink 182, Steve Winwood, The Rolling Stones). 

“Peace Be With You" was the last song written for “Out of the Heart of Darkness.” L.A. Edwards writes, “I’d had a good melody and progression for a while, but was having a hard time finishing the lyrics. We got word that our Grandma was passing away while we were in session. We were in transit to say our final farewells, but didn’t make it in time. We took some time off after that, and when we went back to the studio the first thing we did was finish writing the song. It only took about an hour. It’s a sendoff song for someone very dear."

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Schroeder



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Bebe Rexha & David Guetta Drop Music Video for One in a Million Photo
Video: Bebe Rexha & David Guetta Drop Music Video for 'One in a Million'

Elevating to another level once again, multi-platinum hitmakers Bebe Rexha and David Guetta present the stunning music video for their rapidly rising single “One in a Million.' The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

2
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Ft. The Wolfpack Announce Five Nights in NY Photo
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Ft. The Wolfpack Announce Five Nights in NY

Fans can also join the band for Playa Luna Presents Dead Ahead, an all-inclusive vacation experience in Riviera Cancún, Mexico on January 12-15, 2024. The event will celebrate the Grateful Dead songbook featuring two nights of curated collaborations themed “Dead Ahead” as well as one night of Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack and more.

3
Grammy-Nominated Music Sensation Celtic Woman to Launch 20th Anniversary Tour Photo
Grammy-Nominated Music Sensation Celtic Woman to Launch 20th Anniversary Tour

Grammy-Nominated Music Sensation Celtic Woman will launch a 20th Anniversary Tour, featuring an all-new live show celebrating their legacy of uplifting performances. The tour will delight audiences with a fresh blend of traditional and contemporary Irish music, reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland.

4
Irish Folk Artist Galvo Releases Debut Album The HeARTist Photo
Irish Folk Artist Galvo Releases Debut Album The HeARTist

On his birthday, Dublin-based singer-songwriter Galvo releases his debut album The HeARTist Recorded at Porchlight Studios, the album is mixed by Niall Woods and mastered by 9-time Grammy winner Dave Collins (The Police, Soundgarden, Weezer). Across the 14-track, self-produced project, Galvo touches on themes of love, loss, and hope.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: L.A. Edwards Premieres Music Video for 'Peace Be With You'Video: L.A. Edwards Premieres Music Video for 'Peace Be With You'
Video: Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVERVideo: Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Sets Spectacular Two-Night FinaleAMERICA'S GOT TALENT Sets Spectacular Two-Night Finale
Exclusive: Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Join Broadway Inspirational Voices' Annual EventExclusive: Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Join Broadway Inspirational Voices' Annual Event

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL