Video: L.A. Edwards Premieres Music Video for 'Peace Be With You'

L.A. Edwards shares their latest music video for “Peace Be with You" off of their album “Out of the Heart of Darkness” released January 6, 2023 on Bitchin’ Music Group. The band can be seen live on tour supporting Rival Sons on 30 shows this fall, and Lucinda Williams in February and March 2024, both in the EU and UK.

Teaming up once again with Producer Jeffrey Schroeder (Kacey Musgraves, Alicia Keys), “Peace Be With You” is the tragic-hero’s-journey prelude to their previous music video’s postmortem celebration (“Already Gone”). The video was shot on warm 16mm film and takes place in the Sonoran desert.

A weathered protagonist is seen walking through the desert accompanied by a black Friesian horse, a nod to the opening track of the band’s new album, an audio clip from 70’s box office hit, The Black Stallion. The fireside introduction of the brothers Edwards (Luke, Jay & Jerry) against the desert sunset is reminiscent of the Eagles' self-titled album art but without the peaceful easy feeling.

A funeral fit for Qui-Gon Jinn is portrayed, and there’s eternal repose and ascension amidst the smoke and embers as a mysterious rock rises from the ashes. The video visualizes the song’s lyrical theme beautifully, giving some peace to passing on. “Peace Be With You” was mixed and mastered by Grammy-winner Tom Lord-Alge (Blink 182, Steve Winwood, The Rolling Stones).

“Peace Be With You" was the last song written for “Out of the Heart of Darkness.” L.A. Edwards writes, “I’d had a good melody and progression for a while, but was having a hard time finishing the lyrics. We got word that our Grandma was passing away while we were in session. We were in transit to say our final farewells, but didn’t make it in time. We took some time off after that, and when we went back to the studio the first thing we did was finish writing the song. It only took about an hour. It’s a sendoff song for someone very dear."

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Schroeder