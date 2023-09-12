Video: Kim Petras Performs 'Alone,' 'Claws,' & 'Minute' in Captivating 'Feed The Beast' Symphonic Sessions

Just getting back from dazzling crowds at The Town in Brazil, and ahead of her Feed the Beast World Tour, GRAMMY-winning international pop sensation and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has shared reimagined, symphonic, 7-piece string ensemble performances of fan favorites from her acclaimed debut album Feed The Beast – out now via Republic Records/Amigo Records.

Watch unforgettable performances featuring a breathtaking string section behind Kim’s stunning vocal performance that includes a dynamic, melodic rendition of Nicki Minaj’s iconic verse from powerhouse single “Alone,” a yearnful, heart-wrenching version of “Minute,” and a powerful, stripped-back sonic reinterpretation of “Claws.”

The North American leg of Kim’s upcoming 'Feed The Beast World Tour,' produced by Live Nation, kicks off September 27 in Austin, TX, bringing her larger-than-life live show to major cities coast to coast, including Miami, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, Houston and San Diego.

The tour also offers a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include Meet & Greet and photo op with Kim, early entry into the venue, and limited-edition merchandise. Please visit Click Here for tickets, VIP packages, and tour info.

Kim is also slated to perform at festivals around the world this year, Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas on September 24, and Corona Capital in Mexico City on November 18.

Kim is continuing a milestone year that has included winning her first (and LGBTQ history-making) GRAMMY Award (for “Unholy”) alongside Sam Smith – who she just jumped on stage with at The Forum in Los Angeles for a surprise live performance – attending the Met Gala as a guest of Marc Jacobs, receiving the Billboard Women in Music Chartbreaker Award, and gracing the cover of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Feed The Beast World Tour Dates

2023

Sept 24 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful (festival)

Sep 27 – Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

Oct 1 – Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena

Oct 4 – Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 7 – Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct 9 – Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

Oct 12 – Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

Oct 16 – Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct 18 – Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct 19 – Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Oct 23 – Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Oct 26 – Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

Oct 27 – Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct 29 – San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov 1 – Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Nov 8 – Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Nov 11 – Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium

Nov 13 – Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Nov 14 – Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Nov 18 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital (festival)

Nov 21 – Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov 22 – San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

2024

Feb 13 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

Feb 15 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

Feb 16 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

Feb 19 - London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Feb 24 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

Feb 25 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

Feb 27 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

Feb 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Mar 1 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

Mar 2 – Warsaw, Poland – EXPO XXI

Mar 4 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

Mar 5 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

photo credit: Cody Critcheloe