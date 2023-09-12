Video: Kim Petras Performs 'Alone,' 'Claws,' & 'Minute' in Captivating 'Feed The Beast' Symphonic Sessions

The North American leg of Kim’s upcoming 'Feed The Beast World Tour' will launch at the end of this month.

Sep. 12, 2023

Just getting back from dazzling crowds at The Town in Brazil, and ahead of her Feed the Beast World Tour, GRAMMY-winning international pop sensation and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has shared reimagined, symphonic, 7-piece string ensemble performances of fan favorites from her acclaimed debut album Feed The Beast – out now via Republic Records/Amigo Records.

Watch unforgettable performances featuring a breathtaking string section behind Kim’s stunning vocal performance that includes a dynamic, melodic rendition of Nicki Minaj’s iconic verse from powerhouse single “Alone,” a yearnful, heart-wrenching version of “Minute,” and a powerful, stripped-back sonic reinterpretation of “Claws.”

The North American leg of Kim’s upcoming 'Feed The Beast World Tour,' produced by Live Nation, kicks off September 27 in Austin, TX, bringing her larger-than-life live show to major cities coast to coast, including Miami, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, Houston and San Diego.

The tour also offers a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include Meet & Greet and photo op with Kim, early entry into the venue, and limited-edition merchandise. Please visit Click Here for tickets, VIP packages, and tour info.

Kim is also slated to perform at festivals around the world this year, Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas on September 24, and Corona Capital in Mexico City on November 18.

Kim is continuing a milestone year that has included winning her first (and LGBTQ history-making) GRAMMY Award (for “Unholy”) alongside Sam Smith – who she just jumped on stage with at The Forum in Los Angeles for a surprise live performance – attending the Met Gala as a guest of Marc Jacobs, receiving the Billboard Women in Music Chartbreaker Award, and gracing the cover of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. 

Feed The Beast World Tour Dates 

2023 

Sept 24 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful (festival) 

Sep 27 – Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater 

Oct 1 – Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena 

Oct 4 – Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy 

Oct 7 – Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway 

Oct 9 – Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage 

Oct 12 – Washington, D.C. - The Anthem 

Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center  

Oct 16 – Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum 

Oct 18 – Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom 

Oct 19 – Minneapolis, MN - The Armory 

Oct 23 – Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater 

Oct 26 – Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum 

Oct 27 – Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum 

Oct 29 – San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium 

Nov 1 – Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater 

Nov 8 – Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium 

Nov 11 – Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium 

Nov 13 – Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom 

Nov 14 – Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall 

Nov 18 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital (festival)   

Nov 21 – Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre 

Nov 22 – San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre 

2024 

Feb 13 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham 

Feb 15 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow 

Feb 16 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse 

Feb 19 - London, UK – Eventim Apollo 

Feb 24 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique 

Feb 25 – Paris, France – L’Olympia 

Feb 27 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium 

Feb 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live 

Mar 1 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle 

Mar 2 – Warsaw, Poland – EXPO XXI   

Mar 4 – Munich, Germany – Zenith 

Mar 5 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique 

photo credit: Cody Critcheloe




