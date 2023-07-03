Video: Kid Francescoli Shares 'Run Run' Video

Their new album will be released on September 22.

By: Jul. 03, 2023

Following the earlier releases of new singles "1986" and "You Are Everywhere" (ft. Turbo Goth), Kid Francescoli (the electro-pop project of French musician Mathieu Hocine, author of international hit "Moon") recently shared "Run Run," the third single off his forthcoming LP, Sunset Blue (due September 22).

"Run Run," his most pop song ever, comes together via a unique melody, positive harmonies, a catchy rhythm, multicolored synths, a unison chorus to sing along to. It is the clearest and most obvious song by the Marseilles artist.

As Hocine wrote: "'Run Run' is a song about pushing yourself, not getting discouraged, continuing to fight and keeping hope. It's also a song about getting through certain crucial stages of life, like when you reach the age your parents were when they had you, and getting past them, past the figures, the pillars of life they represent. It's a positive song, written in major (one of my few in this case), and very rhythmic that moves forward running at a very high tempo, which I composed with live performance in mind as well."

Today, Kid Francescoli shares an accompanying music video for "Run Run," directed by Nicolas Despis.

The idea of director Nicolas Despis (known for his work with Adé, Etienne Daho, Hoshi, Juliette Armanet...) was to show Kid Francescoli without artifice, facing the camera in an idyllic but natural setting with a strong female presence. The clip, which plunges us into the world of Kid Francescoli, is also a timeless parenthesis: we'd like this moment to last a lifetime. It's the "golden hour" effect. With this poetic sunset escapade, Kid Francescoli assumes his status as a pop singer. The clip combines all his passions, those that inspired his album: the Mediterranean, Marseille, the sea, warm colors, love, friendship, tenderness and, of course, women.

With his new musical gem, Sunset Blue, Kid Francescoli unveils 11 elegant tunes of his finest craft: sunbathed French Touch ("Run Run," "1986"), romantic chillwave ("Corsica"), uplifting synthpop ("You Are Everywhere," "Like Magic"), electronic-soul ("Casino Soul"), cinematic disco ("Solaris"), cosmic R&B ("Sweet and Sour," "Take Time")…Everything is in this record.

Kid Francescoli achieved his entire upcoming LP (his personal holy grail) with a five-stars cast of collaborators: he orchestrated a great 21st century pop-music album, produced by French79, mixed by Stan Neff (Polo & Pan, Kungs, Christine and the Queens), and mastered by Alex Gopher (Daft Punk, The Blaze, Bon Entendeur). The record, as indicated with this first track, is a new turning point between organic and electronic, both a mediterranean travel and a Californian dream, a bridge between Ennio Morriconne and modern electronic music. 

The record is also the logical continuation of Kid Francescoli's previous successes, which made the world dream and dance: "Nopalitos," "Blow Up," and "Moon" (certified diamond with more than 200M streams, along with a huge success on TikTok where Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, and millions of users have used this track, but also Emily in Paris on Netflix or ads like Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Xbox). His most recent success and the creation of his first original soundtrack with AZURO installed him as one of the best French songwriters of his generation, with a unique signature sound.

Listen to the full Sunset Blue LP on September 22 and in the meantime, check out the website dedicated to the forthcoming release.

In support of his new record, Kid Francescoli additionally has a string of upcoming tour dates across Europe. Find more information and tickets HERE.

KID FRANCESCOLI LIVE

July 8 - Vuru - Vonge Festival
August 13 - Bucarest - Summer Well Festival
August 26 - Namur - Fête Des Solidarités
October 10 - Cologne, DE - Gloria
October 11 - Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus
October 12 - Hamburg, DE - Mojo
October 13 - Amsterdam - Melkweg Max
October 14 - Bruxelles - Ancienne Belgique
October 18 - London, UK - Outernet
October 20 - Milano, IT - Santeria
October 25 - Budapest, HU - Dürer Kert
October 27 - Madrid, ES - Chango
October 28 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz
November 3 - Athens, EL - Gagarin 205
November 9 - Lille - Le Splendid
November 10 - Rouen - Le 106
November 15 - Paris, FR - L'Olympia
November 17 - Bordeaux - Le Krakatoa
November 18 - Toulouse - Le Bikini
November 23 - Montpellier - Rockstore
November 24 - Lyon - Le Transbordeur
November 25 - Lausanne, CH - Les Docks
November 30 - Nantes - Le Stereolux
December 1 - Vannes - Echonova
December 7 - Reims - La Cartonnerie
December 8 - Nancy - L'Autre Canal
December 15 - Perpignan - El Mediator
December 16 - Marseille - Espace Julien

Photo by Nicolas Despis



