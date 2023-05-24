Video: Kesha Releases Vevo Performance of 'Only Love Can Save Us Now'

The song is off her new album Gag Order.

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Kesha's live performance of "Only Love Can Save Us Now" off her new album Gag Order.

"Only Love Can Save Us Now" follows Kesha's Vevo studio performance of "Eat the Acid." Kesha previously worked with Vevo in 2020 for performances of "Raising Hell" and "Resentment."

Called “her most daring music yet” by Rolling Stone, Gag Order (produced by Rick Rubin, with Kesha as executive producer), has been self-described as “post-pop” full-bodied collection which flows like a stream-of-consciousness journey through the psychedelic dark depths of the human psyche, followed by basking in the cleansing light when finally reaching the surface. 

On "Only Love Can Save Us Now," Kesha shared, "I have had an overwhelming dichotomy of emotions, oscillating between pain and love. Chaos and love. Fear and love. I wanted my song 'Only Love Can Save Us Now' to sonically, lyrically, and emotionally reflect the severity of my mental pendulum swings.

The world is so overwhelming sometimes. It requires a moment of surrender. The ludicrosity of life can make you crazy. If anything, IF ANYTHING, can save us, I believe only love can. This song is a desperate and angry prayer. A call to the light when all feels lost."

ABOUT VEVO:

﻿Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 25B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world – when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers, Shaw, Local Now, Google TV, Android TV, Cox, ViX, Plex, Hulu and Vewd.



