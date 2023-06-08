Video: Kenya Vaun Drops Vibrant New 'Summer' Music Video

Ready to heat up this year, Philadelphia-based R&B songstress Kenya Vaun uncovers the music video for her new single “Summer” today via 300 Entertainment.

About the song, Kenya shared, “‘Summer’ just brings me so much peace because it talks about that escape that a lot of us need or want, whether you’re working a 9-5, dealing with personal issues, or whatever it may be. When I listen to it, it just makes me feel like I’m on a vacation or just in this peaceful place wherever that may be in my own world – it just makes me feel good.”

In the music video she captures the spirit of the season with this breezy and blissful sun-kissed visual. We see Kenya go about another monotonous day at her record store job, while cleaning and assisting customers she can’t help but think of the beautiful weather and summer vibes she’s missing out on.

Kenya daydreams of a warm day at the skatepark with her friends, laying out at the side of a picnic, and watching a beautiful sunset at the beach. For Kenya, summer should be an escape.

"Summer" comes off the back of Kenya's recent single "Overrated", released earlier this year. "Overrated" captured her fervent vocals on a glossy guitar loop while guiding us through a rocky love story. Since then, she has enchanted a packed audience at The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C during the “BLACK GIRLS ROCK! FEST” in March. Kenya left the crowd speechless with a show-stopping performance, including “Overrated.”

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Tamsou