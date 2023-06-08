Video: Kenya Vaun Drops Vibrant New 'Summer' Music Video

"Summer" comes off the back of Kenya's recent single "Overrated", released earlier this year.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Video: Kenya Vaun Drops Vibrant New 'Summer' Music Video

Ready to heat up this year, Philadelphia-based R&B songstress Kenya Vaun uncovers the music video for her new single “Summer” today via 300 Entertainment.

About the song, Kenya shared, “‘Summer’ just brings me so much peace because it talks about that escape that a lot of us need or want, whether you’re working a 9-5, dealing with personal issues, or whatever it may be. When I listen to it, it just makes me feel like I’m on a vacation or just in this peaceful place wherever that may be in my own world – it just makes me feel good.”

In the music video she captures the spirit of the season with this breezy and blissful sun-kissed visual. We see Kenya go about another monotonous day at her record store job, while cleaning and assisting customers she can’t help but think of the beautiful weather and summer vibes she’s missing out on.

Kenya daydreams of a warm day at the skatepark with her friends, laying out at the side of a picnic, and watching a beautiful sunset at the beach. For Kenya, summer should be an escape.

"Summer" comes off the back of Kenya's recent single "Overrated", released earlier this year. "Overrated" captured her fervent vocals on a glossy guitar loop while guiding us through a rocky love story. Since then, she has enchanted a packed audience at The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C during the “BLACK GIRLS ROCK! FEST” in March. Kenya left the crowd speechless with a show-stopping performance, including “Overrated.”

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Tamsou



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
WXPN Launches Artist To Watch: Black Opry Residency For Emerging Artists Photo
WXPN Launches 'Artist To Watch: Black Opry Residency' For Emerging Artists

Hosted by John Morrison, the podcast presents five stories of up-and-coming Black musicians seeking to reclaim country and Americana as inclusive genres. The first episode of the 5-part series is available to stream across all digital platforms today, with subsequent episodes airing each week on Thursday through Black Music Month.

2
WALLICE Shares New Single Disappear Photo
WALLICE Shares New Single 'Disappear'

Wallice is back with a brand new song as yet another reminder of why she is one of the most impressive new artists making music right now. “Disappear” is an EP favorite with its subdued, Radiohead-esque opening, it quickly transforms into another pop-punk cut, carrying on the energy of previous singles “Loser at Best” and “Best Friend.”

3
Tale Of Us Brings Their Label to Interscope; Launching Anyma’s Album Photo
Tale Of Us Brings Their Label to Interscope; Launching Anyma’s Album

Interscope Records announced that it will partner with Afterlife, the visionary label owned by internationally acclaimed electronic music duo Tale Of Us, composed of Carmine Conte (MRAK) and Matteo Milleri (Anyma). Under the partnership, Interscope will release the debut album by Anyma and distribute all Afterlife releases.

4
Laura Misch Announces Debut Album Sample the Sky Photo
Laura Misch Announces Debut Album 'Sample the Sky'

An enchanting journey through London’s wild edgelands, the LP is an ode care, connection and listening to the natural world. ‘Sample The Sky’ responds to nature's patterns through organic electronic productions, embodied lyrics, wind inspired saxophone, singing and synthesis all woven into intricately crafted left-field pop songs. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Laura Misch Announces Debut Album 'Sample the Sky'Laura Misch Announces Debut Album 'Sample the Sky'
NYC's Rebounder Announce New EP & Share Lead Single 'Disco Ball Soul'NYC's Rebounder Announce New EP & Share Lead Single 'Disco Ball Soul'
Chris Farren Shares Jay Som-Produced Single 'Bluish'Chris Farren Shares Jay Som-Produced Single 'Bluish'
Video: Benny Benack III Releases Video For New Rendition of 'Gary, Indiana'Video: Benny Benack III Releases Video For New Rendition of 'Gary, Indiana'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's Video
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO