Video: Katastro Releases 'Good Time' Music Video Featuring Final Studio Moments with Lead Singer Andy J. Chaves

Alternative band Katastro have released the music video for “Good Time,” their first new song since the tragic death of lead singer Andy J. Chaves. The “Good Time” video features footage of the band’s final days in the studio together before the loss of Chaves, and also reflects on various milestones and good times throughout their career. Dirty Heads’ Jared Watson and Duddy B. are also featured in the video, showing how they came together with Katastro to help finish “Good Time” after the loss of Andy J. Chaves.

Katastro recently released a short documentary diving into the process behind making “Good Time.” Fans can get a deeper look inside the story here:

Katastro has been working on completing the final songs they recorded with the late Andy J. Chaves, and will be releasing their final album in 2024, featuring collaborations with Iration, The Maine, Rome (Sublime with Rome) and more.

"This entire process of finishing music that we started with Andy has been incredibly healing for the three of us. I hope this song can help people the same way that it has helped us." – Andrew Stravers, Katastro drummer

Katastro’s story is one of resilience and the true power of music bringing people together, helping to get through times of grief.

In 2022, Katastro had just begun what they’d hoped would be a busy summer. After performing at Denver’s fabled Red Rocks in front of a scheduled tour with Iration, the Tempe, Arizona-based band repaired to the Orange County, California studios of longtime pals Dirty Heads and noted producer Ryan “OG” Ogren [Doja Cat, Maroon 5, Kim Petras, Saweetie, the Kid Laroi, Lil Wayne] to record a pair of new tracks, including “Good Time,” the first release from a planned full-length album, and “Everyday.”

Just two days later, a fatal crash on the Pacific Coast Highway took the life of the band’s lead singer and high school classmate Andy Chaves on May 12, 2022. Everything changed that fateful day.

For Katastro, these new songs, along with “Light Up the Room” (featuring Iration) and “Muse,” a complete track with newly recorded Chaves vocals, represent the end of one chapter and the beginning of the next, as they try to turn tragedy into triumph, a bittersweet, hopeful look both back and ahead to the future.

“We just took the unfinished tracks and made the most with what we had, and it seemed to make sense,” says bassist Ryan Weddle, one of four co-founding members as classmates at Corona del Sol High School in suburban Phoenix back in 2007. “It helped remind us of the good times, but also distracted us from the enormity of what had happened.”

Formed in 2007, Katastro gained a loyal fanbase and were on a trajectory for success, having toured nationally and performed with some of their favorite bands and mentors including Dirty Heads, Pepper, Stick Figure and more. In 2021, the band played at halftime at the Phoenix Suns Arena during game 3 of the NBA Finals. They’ve released 8 albums including their most recent full-length, 2021’s “Sucker.”

That same year, Katastro’s song “Under My Tongue” was featured in the hit Netflix series Outer Banks, exposing the band to millions of new fans. Katastro continues to average hundreds of thousands of listeners monthly on Spotify and accumulate millions of streams.

In 2023 the band hosted Kampfest, a concert in honor and celebration of their late singer and friend, Andy J. Chaves. The surviving members of Katastro performed with various friends and mentors on guest vocals including Jared and Duddy from Dirty Heads, Rome from Sublime with Rome, Micah Pueschel and Micah Brown from Iration and more. Over 4000 fans attended the sold-out event at the Mesa Amphitheatre to celebrate the life of Andy J. Chaves.

