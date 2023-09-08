Video: Joy Oladokun Debuts New Performance Video For 'Changes'

A new performance video for acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Joy Oladokun’s song, “Changes,” is debuting today.

“Changes” is from Oladokun’s new album, Proof of Life, which was released earlier this spring to overwhelming acclaim via Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records.

In celebration of the new music, Oladokun performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” earlier this summer and spoke with The New York Times, who proclaims, “the singer-songwriter with Springsteen aspirations wants to make music for everyone. Her new album, Proof of Life, pushes her one step closer,” and continues, “her songs are conversational and confessional, and her hooky but profound melodies turn her lyrics into mantras.”

One of music’s most unique and vulnerable voices, Oladokun will kick off her extensive “Living Proof” headline tour this weekend, which includes shows at New York’s Irving Plaza, Denver’s Summit Music Hall, St. Louis’ Delmar Hall, Asheville’s The Orange Peel, Charlotte’s The Underground, Washington DC’s The Howard, Philadelphia’s Union Transfer and Boston’s Roadrunner among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary. Full details can be found at www.joyoladokun.com/tour.

With production by Oladokun, Mike Elizondo, Ian Fitchuk, Dan Wilson and Alysa Vanderhym, Proof of Life captures the human experience with a profound simplicity. Across these thirteen tracks—including collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Noah Kahan, Manchester Orchestra, Mt. Joy and Maxo Kream—Oladokun celebrates the little details and simple pleasures of being alive, while also giving voice to some of life’s most complex experiences in a way only she can.

Further adding to her breakout career, Oladokun’s song, “i see america,” was recently selected as a finalist for the Recording Academy’s new Special Merit Award, Best Song for Social Change, an accolade honoring music that addresses current social issues while inspiring positive global impact.

Watch the performance video here:

JOY OLADOKUN CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 8—Park City, UT—Park City Song Summit

September 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre* (SOLD OUT)

September 10—Denver, CO—Summit Music Hall+

September 12—Kansas City, MO—The Truman+

September 13—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall+

September 14—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall+

September 15—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 17—Atlanta, GA—Music Midtown

September 19—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel+

September 20—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle+

September 22—Charlotte, NC—The Underground+

September 23—Charlottesville, VA—Jefferson Theater+

September 24—Washington, DC—The Howard+

September 26—Columbus, OH—Newport Music Hall#

September 27—Detroit, MI—El Club#

September 28—Toronto, ON—The Phoenix#

September 30—Bridgeport, CT—Sound on Sound Music Festival

October 1—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer#

October 2—New York, NY—Irving Plaza# (SOLD OUT)

October 4—Boston, MA—Roadrunner#

October 5—Portland, ME—State Theatre#

November 4—Dallas, TX—The Kessler Theater^

November 5—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn^

November 7—Santa Fe, NM—Meow Wolf^

November 9—Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up^

November 10—Los Angeles, CA—The Belasco^

November 11—Healdsburg, CA—Little Saint^

November 14—Portland, OR—McMenamins Crystal Ballroom~

November 15—Seattle, WA—The Showbox~

November 16—Eugene, OR—WOW Hall~

November 18—Felton, CA—Felton Music Hall~

November 19—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore~

*supporting Brandi Carlile

+with special guest Becca Mancari

#with special guest Jensen McRae

^with special guest NNAMDÏ

~with special guest Izzy Heltai