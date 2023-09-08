Video: Joy Oladokun Debuts New Performance Video For 'Changes'

One of music’s most unique and vulnerable voices, Oladokun will kick off her extensive “Living Proof” headline tour this weekend.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

A new performance video for acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Joy Oladokun’s song, “Changes,” is debuting today.

“Changes” is from Oladokun’s new album, Proof of Life, which was released earlier this spring to overwhelming acclaim via Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records.

In celebration of the new music, Oladokun performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” earlier this summer and spoke with The New York Times, who proclaims, “the singer-songwriter with Springsteen aspirations wants to make music for everyone. Her new album, Proof of Life, pushes her one step closer,” and continues, “her songs are conversational and confessional, and her hooky but profound melodies turn her lyrics into mantras.” 

One of music’s most unique and vulnerable voices, Oladokun will kick off her extensive “Living Proof” headline tour this weekend, which includes shows at New York’s Irving Plaza, Denver’s Summit Music Hall, St. Louis’ Delmar Hall, Asheville’s The Orange Peel, Charlotte’s The Underground, Washington DC’s The Howard, Philadelphia’s Union Transfer and Boston’s Roadrunner among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary. Full details can be found at www.joyoladokun.com/tour

With production by Oladokun, Mike Elizondo, Ian Fitchuk, Dan Wilson and Alysa Vanderhym, Proof of Life captures the human experience with a profound simplicity. Across these thirteen tracks—including collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Noah Kahan, Manchester Orchestra, Mt. Joy and Maxo Kream—Oladokun celebrates the little details and simple pleasures of being alive, while also giving voice to some of life’s most complex experiences in a way only she can.

Further adding to her breakout career, Oladokun’s song, “i see america,” was recently selected as a finalist for the Recording Academy’s new Special Merit Award, Best Song for Social Change, an accolade honoring music that addresses current social issues while inspiring positive global impact. 

Watch the performance video here:

JOY OLADOKUN CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 8—Park City, UT—Park City Song Summit

September 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre* (SOLD OUT)

September 10—Denver, CO—Summit Music Hall+

September 12—Kansas City, MO—The Truman+

September 13—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall+

September 14—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall+

September 15—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 17—Atlanta, GA—Music Midtown

September 19—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel+

September 20—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle+

September 22—Charlotte, NC—The Underground+

September 23—Charlottesville, VA—Jefferson Theater+

September 24—Washington, DC—The Howard+

September 26—Columbus, OH—Newport Music Hall#

September 27—Detroit, MI—El Club#

September 28—Toronto, ON—The Phoenix#

September 30—Bridgeport, CT—Sound on Sound Music Festival

October 1—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer#

October 2—New York, NY—Irving Plaza# (SOLD OUT)

October 4—Boston, MA—Roadrunner#

October 5—Portland, ME—State Theatre#

November 4—Dallas, TX—The Kessler Theater^

November 5—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn^

November 7—Santa Fe, NM—Meow Wolf^

November 9—Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up^

November 10—Los Angeles, CA—The Belasco^

November 11—Healdsburg, CA—Little Saint^

November 14—Portland, OR—McMenamins Crystal Ballroom~

November 15—Seattle, WA—The Showbox~

November 16—Eugene, OR—WOW Hall~

November 18—Felton, CA—Felton Music Hall~

November 19—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore~

*supporting Brandi Carlile

+with special guest Becca Mancari 
#with special guest Jensen McRae

^with special guest NNAMDÏ
~with special guest Izzy Heltai



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Joey Valence & Brae Release Debut Album PUNK TACTICS; Announce Tour Photo
Joey Valence & Brae Release Debut Album 'PUNK TACTICS'; Announce Tour

Forged by the sounds of giants like Beastie Boys and brimming with ‘90s references including Mortal Kombat, Nike Air and Super Mario, Joey Valence & Brae are bringing back a sound that is equal parts nostalgic and infectious – perfect for a wide-ranging group of both misfit teens and nostalgic adults.

2
Brian Wecht Debuts Trey Magnifique Project With Satin Velvet Single Photo
Brian Wecht Debuts Trey Magnifique Project With 'Satin Velvet' Single

Musician, comedian, and theoretical physicist Brian Wecht is excited to announce the release of “Satin Velvet Velvet” the first single from the Mature Situations album from his smooth jazz alter ego Trey Magnifique. Mature Situations is Brian’s first album as Trey Magnifique and his debut solo project.

3
Courtney Barnett Shares Instrumental Album End Of the Day Photo
Courtney Barnett Shares Instrumental Album 'End Of the Day'

Barnett also collaborated with film-maker Claire Vogel to create an album-length visual accompaniment to End Of The Day. Inspired by the album's artwork (an image of distant figures in blue raincoats climbing a hill near Niagara Falls) their imagery matches the record in its unfussy, beauty and intimacy.

4
Video: Watch Chappell Roan Perform Pink Pony Club For Amazon Music Photo
Video: Watch Chappell Roan Perform 'Pink Pony Club' For Amazon Music

Chappell Roan performed her hit song 'Pink Pony Club' for Amazon Music's Live Session. Recently, Roan served up “HOT TO GO!”—the latest single and video in a slew of irresistible tracks teeing up her highly anticipated debut album. The album was co-written and produced by Daniel Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Sour, Guts). Watch the video!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Tone Stith Releases New EP 'P.O.V'Tone Stith Releases New EP 'P.O.V'
Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Think I'm In Love With You'Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Think I'm In Love With You'
Cher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love, Michael Bublé & More; Release Date AnnouncedCher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love, Michael Bublé & More; Release Date Announced
HARU NEMURI Drops New Single 'I Refuse'HARU NEMURI Drops New Single 'I Refuse'

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
SWEENEY TODD