Video: Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan Release Music Video For 'Cowboys And Plowboys'

ACM and CMA Award-winning artist Jon Pardi and five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan today released the official video for their hit collaboration, “Cowboys and Plowboys.”

Filmed outside of Nashville and in California, the video was directed by Shaun Silva and features Rodeo Champions including Kyle Lockett, Bert McGill, Dallas Owen, Dakota Eldridge, Jordan Ketscher, Shelby Cole, Jaylee McGill, and Wayce McGill.

Bryan and Pardi both teased news of the video earlier this week on their socials with a live performance clip of the song taken from Luke Bryan's annual Crash My Playa event in Mexico.

Written by Rhett Akins, Jacob Rice and Cole Taylor, “Cowboys and Plowboys” is currently climbing the charts on Country radio and is the latest single from newly inducted Grand Ole Opry member Pardi, who recently became the only California native invited in Grand Ole Opry history.

Named a “hero in the making” (Variety), Pardi has earned six No. 1s on country radio to date and is noted for his “long-lasting mark on the genre” (MusicRow) and his impressive ability to carve out his own path creating “the kind of country music multiple generations came to know, and love can still wok on a mass scale” (Variety).

About Jon Pardi

Since first hitting the country landscape, Jon Pardi has long since separated himself from the pack, carving a lane that was all his own by producing, writing, and singing songs he created from the melodies up, and earning praise for it. “Jon Pardi cut a path through modern country's embrace of pop, hip-hop and EDM” (The New York Times) with “an emboldened work… a distilling of his sound into a more potent form that draws both vitality and assurance from his anything-but-sterile relationship to his tradition's modern era” (NPR). With his “state-of-the-art blend of traditional instrumentation and progressive grooves that point to country's future” (Rolling Stone), Pardi is “a leader among a growing number of artists bringing back fiddle, steel and twang” (People). “Even when he's singing sad songs, he wants people to have a good time” (Associated Press). Featured by NPR, Paste, Billboard, The Tennessean and more, Pardi's album Mr. Saturday Night proved Pardi has “blazed his own trail over the past decade” (Billboard), with Taste of Country noting, his “refusal to chase sets Mr. Saturday Night apart” and Nash News raving, Mr. Saturday Night “proves he might be the most successful at combining the old-school sound with today's need for hooks.” Mr. Saturday Night reunited the producing team of Bart Butler, Ryan Gore and Pardi- the same team behind the boards of his critically-acclaimed album, Heartache Medication. Pardi's CMA and ACM Album of the Year nominated project. Heartache Medication debuted among the top albums on Billboard's Country Albums chart and was named in 2019 Rolling Stone's “Best Album of the Year” and by the Los Angeles Times as one of the (Top 10) “Best Albums of the Year.” Heartache Medication followed his breakthrough Platinum-selling album, California Sunrise, which featured the multi-platinum, chart-topping hits “Dirt On My Boots,” “Head Over Boots,” “Heartache On The Dance Floor” and “Night Shift.” Named a “hero in the making” (Variety), Pardi has earned six No. 1s on country radio and is noted for his “long-lasting mark on the genre” (MusicRow) and his impressive ability to carve out his own path creating “the kind of country music multiple generations came to know, and love can still wok on a mass scale” (Variety). Filled with fiddle, twang and steel guitar, Pardi continues to “apply new ideas to country's old sounds” (Los Angeles Times) and “bring authenticity back into Country music” (People). His current radio single, “Cowboys and Plowboys,” with Luke Bryan, is available now here.

About Luke Bryan

During his career, Luke has amassed a total of 21.2 Billion global streams, 11.5 Million global album sales and 55.3M track sales worldwide. He is the most digital single RIAA certified country artist of all time with 84M digital single units and 15.5M album certified units for a total of 99.5M.

He has placed 30 singles at #1 and has accumulated 56 total weeks spent at #1 in his career. He was recently presented with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his standing as one of the most streamed artists in SoundExchange's 20-year history.

His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for 14 million fans inclusive of nearly 40 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows, and ‘Crash My Playa' destination concert events.

Luke has won 50+ major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters.