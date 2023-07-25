Video: Join Polyphia in Their 'Reverie' of Life on the Road in New Video

“Reverie” is featured on Polyphia’s latest record Remember That You Will Die along with “ABC (feat. Sophia Black)” and “Playing God.”

By: Jul. 25, 2023

Genre-bending band Polyphia release summer-inspo video for their track “Reverie."

The captivating visual shares a glimpse of the band’s adventures on tour – day and night! It follows the four-piece through their days filled with gliding on water, extravagant Gucci drip hauls, and pushups on a yacht. The lively sunny days are contrasted with cuts of the band putting on electrifying performances at their sold-out shows – complete with stage dives, crowd surfing, and countless mosh pits.

Through all the everchanging escapades, one theme remains constant: Polyphia’s sharing the time of their lives with each other. And now, with their fans. Guitarist Tim Henson summed up the “Reverie” video perfectly, “The power of friendship compels us.”

“Reverie” is featured on Polyphia’s latest record Remember That You Will Die along with “ABC (feat. Sophia Black)” and “Playing God,” with the latter track being hailed as Loudwire’s “2022 Song of the Year.” The LP also received praise from Guitar World who praised, “Remember That You Will Die is a true original of our period and an across-the-board motherfer.” Perhaps KERRANG! put it best when they claimed, “the Texan instrumentalists are taking heavy music to new horizons and inspiring a new legion of fans along the way.”

Polyphia’s world tour continues in the fall in Oklahoma City on September 30 with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, Chicago, Toronto, New York, and more, before concluding in San Antonio on November 3.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn


Video: Join Polyphia in Their Reverie of Life on the Road in New Video
